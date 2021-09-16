Lindsey Graham seeking answers on reported Milley-Li conversations

"We're not going to attack or conduct any kinetic operations against you," Milley said according to the Associated Press. "If we're going to attack, I'm going to call you ahead of time."

In addition to asking about the veracity of the reported conversation, Graham and Waltz also ask Milley for a briefing on the intelligence that led him to believe that China was concerned about a preemptive strike from the United States.

"Was the decision to communicate a deescalating message an interagency position and was it shared with the White House?" Graham and Waltz ask.

Former Defense Secretary Christopher Miller told Fox News on Wednesday that he would never have authorized the call between Milley and Li. He added that any accusations that former President Donald Trump was intent on starting a war with China were false.

The reported calls were also condemned by Trump.

"Milley never told me about calls being made to China," Trump said in a statement sent Wednesday evening. "From what I understand, he didn’t tell too many other people either. He put our country in a very dangerous position but President Xi knows better, and would’ve called me."