Lindsey Graham seeking answers on reported Milley-Li conversations

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is seeking answers about two reported conversations between Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Li Zoucheng.
Graham and Florida Congressman Mike Waltz sent a letter to Milley seeking information about reports of Oct. 30, 2020, and Jan. 8 conversations between Milley and Li.
The conversations are being reported in the soon-to-be-published book "Peril" by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.
Fox News reported that the book says Milley called Li after receiving intelligence reports that the Chinese feared an American attack due to military exercises in the South China Sea.
The Naval Times reported that the United States, Australia and Japan conducted multinational military exercises in mid-to-late October in the hotly contested region.
The South China Sea is the subject of a mish-mash of claims of various governments including China, Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia. The area is contested because it is the location of shipping lanes that carry up to one-third of all global trade.
Fox News reported that Milley called Li to offer his assurance that there would be no attack related to the military exercise and that Milley secretly called Li a second time after the events of Jan. 6 to again offer his assurances that there would be no attack on the People's Republic of China.
"We're not going to attack or conduct any kinetic operations against you," Milley said according to the Associated Press. "If we're going to attack, I'm going to call you ahead of time."
In addition to asking about the veracity of the reported conversation, Graham and Waltz also ask Milley for a briefing on the intelligence that led him to believe that China was concerned about a preemptive strike from the United States.
"Was the decision to communicate a deescalating message an interagency position and was it shared with the White House?" Graham and Waltz ask.
Former Defense Secretary Christopher Miller told Fox News on Wednesday that he would never have authorized the call between Milley and Li. He added that any accusations that former President Donald Trump was intent on starting a war with China were false.
The reported calls were also condemned by Trump.
"Milley never told me about calls being made to China," Trump said in a statement sent Wednesday evening. "From what I understand, he didn’t tell too many other people either. He put our country in a very dangerous position but President Xi knows better, and would’ve called me."
Trump went on to criticize Milley and the Biden administration over the Afghanistan withdrawal that left 13 service members dead and the entire country under the control of the Taliban.