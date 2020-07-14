FLORENCE, S.C. — Sen. Lindsey Graham said there's more to come on the investigation of President Donald Trump by a team led by Robert Mueller.
Graham spoke Tuesday evening at a meeting co-hosted by the Florence County Republican Party and Pee Dee Republican Women.
Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said special counsel Robert Mueller would be testifying before his committee.
"You know how you become chairman of the Judiciary? You outlive everybody to your right," Graham said later during his speech. "Strom [Thurmond] was able to do it and I've been able to do it. I've been there long enough to move up the ladder."
Graham's decision to have Mueller testify came after an op-ed article Mueller penned in the Washington Post that Graham took as defending the investigation.
Mueller wrote the piece after President Donald Trump pardoned Roger Stone, a longtime adviser. Mueller was appointed to a special counsel for investigation of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election and links between the Trump campaign and the Russians.
"I supported Mueller being able to do his job because I didn't know what happened or what didn't happen," Graham said. "Mueller was allowed to do his job and what have we found out after $25 million? Donald Trump didn't collude with the Russians, right?"
The investigation found that the Russians worked to support the Trump campaign and that the Trump campaign thought it would benefit but was unable to establish that the Trump campaign coordinated or conspired with the Russians.
Several people in the audience agreed.
Graham then joked that he could have told the Mueller investigation that information for 50 cents after he got to know the President.
"If you're not colluding with your own government, why do you think you're colluding with the Russian government?" Graham said. "This is not his strong suit. Disruption, yes. Collusion, no."
Graham asked the audience if they were ready to find out what led to the investigation. He asked if the audience was ready to hear from former FBI Director James Comey and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, to hear how the FBI kept getting warrants to perform surveillance on Carter Page, to hear why the FBI kept surveillance on Gen. Michael Flynn after it was recommended the case should be dropped, and to know what happened to a lawyer that falsified an email.
Each question was met with a louder 'yes' from the audience.
"Well, stay tuned," Graham said.
He then asked if the audience wanted to know what happened during a Jan. 5 meeting when former President Barack Obama and former Vice President and current Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden were briefed about the FBI allegations, to know what those two said, and to know if Biden mentioned the Logan Act.
Again the audience answered yes.
"Well, stay tuned," Graham said. "Why am I doing this? Not for revenge but to make sure it never happens again."
He asked how Democrats would have reacted if the Republicans had tried to get information on 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
"If they got a bunch of dirt off Hillary Clinton that turned out to be a bunch of garbage, they'd be burning America down, don't you think?" Graham said. "If the shoe were on the other foot it would be front-page news everywhere. Nobody cares about this except Fox. I tell you every American should care. If they can do this to Trump, what can they do to you? It's time to have accountability on both sides not just one side. Stay tuned."
Graham also addressed the COVID-19 pandemic during his speech.
"Along comes the coronavirus," Graham said. "Thank you, China. This came out of China. They lied to the world. Don't you think they should pay?"
The initial outbreak of COVID-19 happened in Wuhan, China.
Several people in the audience agreed that China should pay.
"I have a bill that will allow you to sue the Chinese Communist Party if your family has been hurt or injured or your business has suffered because they deserve to be sued," Graham said.
The Chinese Communist Party has ruled mainland China since the Chinese Civil War ended in 1949.
He added that he had legislation to make sure that the protective equipment currently made in China will be made in the United States. He said he wanted to reopen textile plants to make the equipment here. Graham said his bill would create tax credits to give incentive for this.
"If we don't learn from this, we're crazy," Graham said. "The next virus we need to be independent of China not dependent on China."
He later urged those attending to wear masks and take safety precautions.
Graham spoke about the upcoming election in which he faces Democrat Jaime Harrison.
He said Harrison had raised $13.9 million for his campaign, 93% from out of state. He said those donors see someone that will be a reliable vote for the Democratic leadership.
"What do they see in me?" Graham asked. "A guy they hate."
Graham said much of the hate stems from his decision to work with Trump and to speak up for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing.
Graham then spoke generally about the election and Democrats.
"All I can say is I'm grateful to be the nominee of the Republican Party and we're going to kick their ...," Graham said. "You know why? Because we can't afford to lose. These people are nuts. We've got our problems but these people are absolutely and certifiably insane."
"What have I learned?' Graham asked himself later in his speech. "That the Democratic Party of your grandparents is dead. That it's being taken over by people who hate our country. George Washington, really? They broke into a Catholic church and burned the Virgin Mary statute. These people are intolerant. They hate the concept of capitalism. They hate the way we were founded. They believe that America is more bad than good. This is why we're going to kick their ..."
"If we lose it will change this country forever," Graham said.
If Republicans lose the White House and both houses of Congress, Graham said, the first thing Democrats will do is make Washington, D.C., the 51st state and then try to make Puerto Rico the 52nd state.
Then, he continued, Democrats will increase the size of the Supreme Court to dilute the conservative majority.
"They'll change the rules in the Senate so they can ram anything that comes out of the House through," Graham said.
Graham returned to Democrats later in his speech.
"I think what they're offering the country is beyond what the market will bear," Graham said.
He said Americans were smart enough to know that if illegal immigrants are offered free health care, a lot of people will take that offer. If people are paid $23 an hour not to work, many will take it.
Graham also said Medicare for all would cost people their private insurance.
Graham said that the Chinese Communist Party, the Iranian leadership, and the North Koreans want Democratic nominee Joe Biden to win over President Donald Trump.
Graham also endorsed Congressman Tom Rice, who also spoke at Tuesday's meeting, in the election for Congressional District 7.
"I've been in this business since 1995," Graham said. "Nobody works harder than Tom Rice. He knows more about hurricanes than the weatherman. He's on Ways and Means and he's in a powerful position. He has not forgot where he came from."
Graham added that the Seventh Congressional District had changed under Rice.
Rice faces Democrat Melissa Watson.
Rice previously endorsed Graham.
