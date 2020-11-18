 Skip to main content
Lindsey Graham supports Joseph Dawson's nomination to federal bench
Lindsey Graham supports Joseph Dawson's nomination to federal bench

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump's nominee for a seat on the federal District Court of South Carolina bench has received the support of Sen. Lindsey Graham. 

Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he supported the nomination of Joseph Dawson to the bench after Dawson testified in front of the judiciary committee Wednesday afternoon. 

“He has led a consequential life representing the people of Charleston during his time as county attorney," Graham said. "I think he is well prepared to serve on the court and as Senator Tim Scott noted in his introduction, he would be the only African American man serving as a federal judge in South Carolina. I look forward to working with Senator Scott to see this through."

Dawson, county attorney for Charleston County, was nominated by Trump on Oct. 1. 

