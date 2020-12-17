Lindsey Graham takes on Big Tech

Bill Barr's resignation

Graham also commented on the resignation of Attorney General William Barr in a statement issued Monday evening.

He said he had nothing but admiration and respect for Barr's work as attorney general.

“As attorney general, Mr. Barr vigorously pursued the corruption that was Crossfire Hurricane and has made a real genuine effort to restore credibility to the Department of Justice after the leadership of [James] Comey and [Andrew] McCabe," Graham said. "Attorney General Barr has much to be proud of. When it came to the law, he played it straight and has set in motion many reforms to the FISA process that will pay dividends over time and, under his leadership, the department has taken a very hard look at social media platforms."

Barr, Graham continued, was the right man at the right time to oversee highly political investigations and stood in the breach against both the left and the right.

"America has greatly benefited from the service of William Barr as attorney general, and I wish him well in all future endeavors," Graham said.

He also said he has tremendous confidence in Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen who will become acting attorney general when Barr leaves on Dec. 23.