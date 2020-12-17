Lindsey Graham takes on Big Tech

WASHINGTON, D.C. — South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is looking to take on big technology companies.
Graham introduced legislation Tuesday that would end Section 230 protections for the large technology companies on Jan. 1, 2023, unless Congress decides to do so sooner.
Section 230 is part of the 1996 Communications Decency Act. The section affords providers of internet services like Facebook and Twitter immunity from civil liability for restricting the content on their platforms, regardless of the constitutionality of the speech.
“The time has come for these largely unregulated Big Tech giants to either be broken up, regulated, or subject to litigation for their actions,” Graham said. “It’s time we put the Section 230 protections these companies enjoy on the clock.”
Graham said the 1996 act was developed to allow internet companies to grow without the fear of lawsuits,. However, he added, this is no longer the case; some of these companies are among the largest and most powerful companies in the world.
“These companies have an enormous impact on the day-to-day lives of the American people and enjoy protections other industries do not have,” Graham said. “Both Democrats and Republicans agree: The time has come for Section 230 to be reformed or eliminated."
Bill Barr's resignation
Graham also commented on the resignation of Attorney General William Barr in a statement issued Monday evening.
He said he had nothing but admiration and respect for Barr's work as attorney general.
“As attorney general, Mr. Barr vigorously pursued the corruption that was Crossfire Hurricane and has made a real genuine effort to restore credibility to the Department of Justice after the leadership of [James] Comey and [Andrew] McCabe," Graham said. "Attorney General Barr has much to be proud of. When it came to the law, he played it straight and has set in motion many reforms to the FISA process that will pay dividends over time and, under his leadership, the department has taken a very hard look at social media platforms."
Barr, Graham continued, was the right man at the right time to oversee highly political investigations and stood in the breach against both the left and the right.
"America has greatly benefited from the service of William Barr as attorney general, and I wish him well in all future endeavors," Graham said.
He also said he has tremendous confidence in Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen who will become acting attorney general when Barr leaves on Dec. 23.
Sanctioning Turkey
Graham also said on Monday that he applauds the administration of Donald Trump for sanctioning Turkey following that country's test of a Russian missile defense system.
“I strongly support the Trump administration leveling sanctions on Turkey over the purchase and testing of the Russian S-400 air defense system," Graham said. "President Trump gave Turkey every opportunity to cooperate, yet they have refused. I very much appreciate Secretary [Mike] Pompeo’s resolve to hold Turkey accountable."
Graham said Turkey was an ally but its recent actions have been difficult to comprehend. He said he hoped the sanctions would be a wake-up call for the country to move away from partnerships with Russia and Iran.
“I truly regret that Turkey’s leaders chose to abandon thousands of F-35 jobs and invite sanctions on an already struggling Turkish economy," Graham said. "There is no question that the sanctions implemented on Turkey today are the fault of Turkish officials alone.”
Israel and Morocco
Graham also congratulated Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu, Moroccan Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani, and the Trump administration after Morocco agreed to sign the Abraham Accords along with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
The Abraham Accords are joint statements issued by leaders of Muslim countries in which those countries and Israel establish diplomatic relations.
"The Trump administration, through the Abraham Accords, has truly changed the landscape of the Middle East in a way that was unimaginable just four years ago," Graham said. "Morocco is a great ally of the United States and has a long history of embracing tolerance. This agreement will allow for greater economic development and integration as well as further regional stability and security. It is a win-win-win for Israel, Morocco, and the United States.
“To President Trump and his team, particularly Jared Kushner and Avi Berkowitz, congratulations on a job well done.”
The other members of Congress representing portions of the Pee Dee have also been active over the last few days.
Tim Scott
S.C. Sen. Tim Scott said he celebrated on Monday as the National Defense Authorization Act includes language he co-sponsored to provide historically black colleges and universities new resources for reserve officers training corps.
“America’s military is more resilient now because of the recent commitments we’ve made to improve readiness, while diversifying our ranks,” Scott said. “HBCUs are filled with strong leaders ready to serve our nation in uniform and build upon the strength of our diverse armed services.”
The bill is before Trump for a signature.
HBCU Partners Act
Scott also celebrated on Friday that the HBCU [historically black colleges and universities] Propelling Agency Relationships Towards a New Era of Results for Students [HBCU PARTNERS] Act had been approved by the Senate and was waiting for a signature by Trump to become law.
The bill requires federal agencies with relevant grants and programs to undertake annual planning and coordinate their efforts to support and expand historically black colleges and universities participation those programs.
“Our HBCUs have unlocked opportunities for generations of students, especially in underserved communities, and I am excited that this bipartisan bill is making its way to the President’s desk,” Scott said. “The HBCU PARTNERS Act is a great step forward for these schools and their students. I look forward to this critical legislation being signed into law to help these institutions continue their legacies.”
Jim Clyburn
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn recently introduced a resolution co-sponsored by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Congressman Tom Rice that would name a room in the Capitol after S.C. Sen. Joseph Rainey.
Rainey, a native of Georgetown, was the first African American to serve in the House of Representatives. He was elected after the Civil War — ex-Confederates could not vote — as a Republican. He served from December 1870 to March 1879.
Biden Transition
Clyburn is the chair of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration committee.
Last week, he predicted that Ohio Congresswoman Marcia Fudge would be a member of Biden's Cabinet and said that Biden's Cabinet needed to include more African Americans.
Tom Rice
Congressman Tom Rice and fellow S.C. Reps. Ralph Norman, Joe Wilson, Jeff Duncan, and William Timmons introduced the Securing And Verifying Elections (SAVE) in America Act Monday.
Rice said he was proud to be a co-sponsor of the act.
"The recent federal election has demonstrated the need to ensure the integrity of our democracy," Rice said. "With new threats facing our electoral systems, we must continue to update our election laws and improve security by passing this urgently needed legislation. Americans should be confident in the integrity of their right to vote.
Rainey resolution
Rice also recently partnered with and Clyburn to introduce the Rainey resolution.
"It is a privilege to co-sponsor this bill that honors a true American patriot like Mr. Rainey," Rice said. "All South Carolinians can look up to Joseph Rainey as a trailblazer who fought for opportunity for all, and his legacy should be honored."
