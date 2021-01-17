Lindsey Graham tells Chuck Schumer that Senate should vote to dismiss second Trump impeachment

Trump called for Pence to reject the votes from states like Georgia before protesters invaded the Capitol building on Jan. 6. Pence refused to do so because he did not feel he had the power to do so under the Constitution. Trump later said Pence lacked the courage to do it.

“But now, in your first act as Majority Leader, rather than begin the national healing that the country so desperately yearns for, you seek vengeance and political retaliation instead," Graham continued. "While the Vice President and Senate Republicans rejected unconstitutional actions, you seek to force upon the Senate, what would itself be but one more unconstitutional action in this disgraceful saga — the impeachment trial of a former president.”

Although the Senate is split 50-50, Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate, will hold the tie-breaking vote, giving the Democrats the majority in the Senate.

“The impeachment power exists to protect the Nation from the harm that an incumbent president might inflict upon the Nation were he to remain in office, not to vindicate political grievances after a president has left office," Graham said.