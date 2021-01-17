Lindsey Graham tells Chuck Schumer that Senate should vote to dismiss second Trump impeachment

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has told Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer that the second impeachment of President Donald Trump should be dismissed to allow the country to heal.
Graham sent a letter to Schumer on Sunday.
A resolution calling for Trump's impeachment for allegedly inciting protesters to invade the Capitol building on Jan. 6 was approved by the House last week. Both of the House members representing the Pee Dee, Republican Tom Rice and Democrat Jim Clyburn, voted in favor of a second impeachment.
"As you said, the January 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol will live in infamy in United States history," Graham said in the letter. "Those who were complicit in this attack will be held accountable. And the Congress can be proud that it returned to business that same day to fulfill its constitutional duty and certify Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States."
The protesters invaded the Capitol building on the day that Congress was scheduled to certify Biden the winner of the 2020 election over Trump. Some Republicans, including Trump, have questioned the validity of the election results in several states, including Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
“Vice President Pence stood in the breach against unconstitutional calls for him to overturn the 2020 election and violate his oath to defend the Constitution," Graham continued. "Mitch McConnell, the Senate’s Majority Leader, likewise rejected those same calls. Virtually all of us rejected further challenges to the 2020 election."
Trump called for Pence to reject the votes from states like Georgia before protesters invaded the Capitol building on Jan. 6. Pence refused to do so because he did not feel he had the power to do so under the Constitution. Trump later said Pence lacked the courage to do it.
“But now, in your first act as Majority Leader, rather than begin the national healing that the country so desperately yearns for, you seek vengeance and political retaliation instead," Graham continued. "While the Vice President and Senate Republicans rejected unconstitutional actions, you seek to force upon the Senate, what would itself be but one more unconstitutional action in this disgraceful saga — the impeachment trial of a former president.”
Although the Senate is split 50-50, Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate, will hold the tie-breaking vote, giving the Democrats the majority in the Senate.
“The impeachment power exists to protect the Nation from the harm that an incumbent president might inflict upon the Nation were he to remain in office, not to vindicate political grievances after a president has left office," Graham said.
The letter is Graham's latest attempt to convince Democrats that the impeachment trial would fail to get enough votes in the Senate − to remove a president requires a two-third majority and the Senate is currently split evenly between Democrats and Republicans − and would also further divide the country.