Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated

Sen. Lindsey Graham has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

Graham said Monday afternoon on Twitter that he began to have flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the House doctor on Monday morning.

"I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms," Graham said. "I will be quarantining for ten days."

Graham attended a party on the house boat residence of Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia on Saturday according to a report from NBC News.

Manchin has been vaccinated and his following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control for fully vaccinated people according to reports from NBC News and Politico.

The recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control are that a fully vaccinated person get tested three to five days after exposure and wear a mask for 14 days or until a negative test result.

Graham is the second member of Congress to test positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan, also a Republican, has also tested positive despite being fully vaccinated.