Lindsey Graham: There's nothing exotic about Amy Coney Barrett

"There's nothing exotic about Judge Barrett," Graham said. "She's going on to the court in about an hour. That's exactly where she needs to be. She's the type person who's lived a life worthy of being nominated."

"It is a great honor to serve my home state – and the nation – in the United States Senate," Scott said in a statement released after the vote. "Confirming a Supreme Court nominee is one of the most important responsibilities of the United States Senate, and I am grateful for the opportunity to participate in this process once again. It is vital to the future of this nation to have fair and honest judges on the bench to ensure that the scales of justice are balanced for all Americans."

Graham also added that Barrett would not get the large vote she should have gotten in the Senate. Graham also talked in his speech about the process becoming more partisan and less votes for each new justice being added to the court since Chief Justice John Roberts was added. Graham referenced that Ginsburg and Scalia received votes of more than 90 to nothing, but since Roberts, no Supreme Court nominee has received more than Roberts' 78 votes.

Graham is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. That committee unanimously voted − the Democrats on the committee boycotted the vote − to send Barrett's confirmation to the full Senate last Thursday.