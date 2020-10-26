Lindsey Graham: There's nothing exotic about Amy Coney Barrett

Sen. Lindsey Graham told the U.S. Senate on Monday afternoon that there was nothing exotic about Amy Coney Barrett from the right side of the political spectrum.
Graham spoke for 15 minutes Monday evening prior to the mostly party-line 52-48 vote to confirm Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
The Constitution establishes that the Senate votes to confirm a president's nominee to the Supreme Court. The nomination of Barrett came after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
South Carolina's two senators, Graham and Tim Scott, both Republicans, voted in favor of confirmation.
Graham's speech came after Sen. Richard "Dick" Durbin of Illinois and before Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Graham explained that the American Bar Association surveyed 944 people who worked with Barrett.
"Not one negative comment," Graham said. "Forget about what the politicians said about Judge Barrett, forget about what people who don't recognize President Trump as a legitimate president say about Judge Barrett, forget about what I say if you want to. Look what people who work with her said."
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell later said the American Bar Association was left leaning.
He added that the people who have worked with Barrett have concluded her to be one of the most gifted people to be nominated to the court.
"There's nothing exotic about Judge Barrett," Graham said. "She's going on to the court in about an hour. That's exactly where she needs to be. She's the type person who's lived a life worthy of being nominated."
"It is a great honor to serve my home state – and the nation – in the United States Senate," Scott said in a statement released after the vote. "Confirming a Supreme Court nominee is one of the most important responsibilities of the United States Senate, and I am grateful for the opportunity to participate in this process once again. It is vital to the future of this nation to have fair and honest judges on the bench to ensure that the scales of justice are balanced for all Americans."
Graham also added that Barrett would not get the large vote she should have gotten in the Senate. Graham also talked in his speech about the process becoming more partisan and less votes for each new justice being added to the court since Chief Justice John Roberts was added. Graham referenced that Ginsburg and Scalia received votes of more than 90 to nothing, but since Roberts, no Supreme Court nominee has received more than Roberts' 78 votes.
Graham is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. That committee unanimously voted − the Democrats on the committee boycotted the vote − to send Barrett's confirmation to the full Senate last Thursday.
The Democrats have criticized the nomination of Barrett by President Donald Trump due to Merrick Garland not being considered for confirmation during the administration of President Barack Obama in 2016 and in the belief that Barrett will move the court further to the right, threatening the Affordable Care Act and Roe. v. Wade. They also have criticized the timing of the vote due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Graham spent a large portion of his speech discussing the process of the confirmation. He thanked Democrats for not turning the process into a circus like the confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh were. Graham also added that the confirmation hearings followed the same timetable − a day for opening statements, two days of questioning, and a day for markup − that Kavanaugh and several of the most recent judges had.
He read a letter of recommendation from the Notre Dame Law School dean who also recommended Elana Kagan to the committee.
He also mentioned and thanked several staff members from his office and the Judiciary Committee for helping with the nomination.
Scott said that during his meeting with Barrett, he was impressed by her background and knew that she would serve the American people well.
"Since her nomination, Judge Barrett continued to impress not only the United States Senate, but the American people," Scott said. "This evening, I proudly voted to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the highest court in the land. I am confident that she will uphold our Constitution, and I look forward to her serving as the court’s ninth justice. I extend the warmest congratulations to newly confirmed Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett and her family!"
