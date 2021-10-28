Lindsey Graham: There's nothing moderate about updated Build Back Better Act framework

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham says the updated Build Back Better Act framework will increase inflation and impede economic growth.
President Joe Biden announced the updated framework for the Build Back Better Act Thursday morning. The Democrats will attempt to pass it via the budget- reconciliation process.
The act now includes $555 billion for climate change investments, $400 for universal 3 and 4K, $200 billion for the expanded child tax and earned income credits, $150 billion for building, restoring and renovating houses including public housing, $150 billion for home care, $130 billion for Affordable Care Act credits including in non-participating states and $90 billion for equity and other investments.
The climate change investments include $320 billion in tax credits for clean energy production and electric vehicles, investments in supply chains and clean energy technology of $110 billion, resilience investments of $105 billion and $20 billion for clean energy procurement.
The framework also calls for the establishment of a Medicare hearing benefit.
To fund the package, the administration says investments in the Internal Revenue Service to close a gap between reported and actual income will generate $400 billion, reforming international tax systems to stop companies from relocating overseas to generate more profit will generate $350 billion, a 15% tax minimum on large corporations to generate $325 billion, the closing of a Medicare loophole for the wealthy to generate $250 billion and an adjusted gross income surcharge of 0.02% to generate 4230 billion.
The funding proposal also includes limiting business loss deductions for the wealthy to generate $170 billion, the repeal of a prescription drug rebate rule to generate $145 billion and a tax on corporate stock buybacks to generate $125 billion.
“There is nothing moderate about this proposal," Graham said. "While we do not yet know all the details, what we already know is troubling. Due to the tax increases and provisions, American companies will be less competitive in the world market. We will see capital flow out of the United States because the costs of doing business will dramatically increase over time. Expect a spike in energy prices as this Democratic package puts American energy independence at risk. Finally, what was initially rolled out as a massive $3.5 trillion government expansion inflation bomb – was shrunk to a slightly smaller, but no less lethal inflation grenade."
Graham said he hoped the American people will remember that when workers needed a break from inflation, Democrats created more.
"And at a time the economy is struggling to recover, the Democrat spending package will act as a wet blanket on a sluggish recovery," Graham said. “Democrats own it all and the public will soon have the opportunity to make their voices heard and render a verdict on this reckless tax and spending spree.”
Tim Scott, South Carolina's other U.S. senator, addressed the plan in two tweets sent out Thursday morning. In one, he said that Internal Revenue Service enforcement part of the plan weaponizes the agency.
"There’s a reason Biden & the Democrats are concocting their plan to weaponize the IRS behind closed doors," Scott tweeted. "They know Americans would never stand for such ridiculous invasions of privacy."
He also said that the federal deficit reached its second-highest figure ever this year, $2.77 trillion, and that the last thing the economy needs is trillions more government debt.
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said on Facebook that the Build Back Better Act, the government can help ensure the wealthiest pay their fair share and working Americans get a fair shot.
The Build Back Better Act was originally expected to cost $3.5 trillion over 10 years to provide free community college, universal pre-K, expanded Medicare, an extended child tax credit and paid family medical leave. The bill also addresses climate change.
Not included in the new framework is two years of free community college, a provision that would have allowed Medicare to negotiate for lower prescription drug prices and paid family and medical leave.
Cutting the package was necessary for Democrats for two reasons: they hold a one-seat majority in the Senate (Vice President Kamala Harris casts tie-breaking votes) and two Senators – Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona and Joe Manchin from West Virginia – represent states with large groups of voters that may not appreciate the $3.5 trillion price tag.
Assuming the bill passed the Senate on a 51-50 party-line vote, it would then go to the House where there's a possibility that the Progressive Caucus – the most liberal members of the House – could object to the plan because it's not expansive enough.
Such an ending could be disastrous for the Democrats.
Biden reportedly told House Democrats that he didn't think it was hyperbole to say that the Senate and House majorities – Democrats have a 220-212 majority – and his presidential legacy could be determined by the voting on the packages.
The other possibility is that the act passes both the House and Senate, giving Biden a big win before the G-20 Summit in Rome.