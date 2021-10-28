Lindsey Graham: There's nothing moderate about updated Build Back Better Act framework

The funding proposal also includes limiting business loss deductions for the wealthy to generate $170 billion, the repeal of a prescription drug rebate rule to generate $145 billion and a tax on corporate stock buybacks to generate $125 billion.

“There is nothing moderate about this proposal," Graham said. "While we do not yet know all the details, what we already know is troubling. Due to the tax increases and provisions, American companies will be less competitive in the world market. We will see capital flow out of the United States because the costs of doing business will dramatically increase over time. Expect a spike in energy prices as this Democratic package puts American energy independence at risk. Finally, what was initially rolled out as a massive $3.5 trillion government expansion inflation bomb – was shrunk to a slightly smaller, but no less lethal inflation grenade."

Graham said he hoped the American people will remember that when workers needed a break from inflation, Democrats created more.

"And at a time the economy is struggling to recover, the Democrat spending package will act as a wet blanket on a sluggish recovery," Graham said. “Democrats own it all and the public will soon have the opportunity to make their voices heard and render a verdict on this reckless tax and spending spree.”