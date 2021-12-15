Lindsey Graham, Tim Scott and Tom Rice vote against debt ceiling increase, Clyburn votes for it

The Constitution requires that Congress authorize the Treasury Department to issue bonds to fund the government’s debt, which is perpetually increasing because the government spends more than it makes every year to fund itself and government programs like Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, the military, and national parks.

As the New York Times explained in a recent article, the growing debt required the Treasury Department to seek congressional authorization each time it needed to issue bonds. In 1917, Congress instituted a cap on the monetary amount of bonds the Treasury Department could issue. This process was formalized in 1939 and 1941 with the federal debt limit.

At first, raising the debt limit was routine and even required to be included in the budget bills passed by Congress but this faded away as the political climate has become more polarized with conservatives seeking a way to limit the growth of the debt (and the government’s spending) and the liberals seeking to make sure that people who rely on the government can be supported. There have been several battles over raising the debt ceiling in recent years with the most recent battle beginning when the debt ceiling was reached in July and the Treasury Department began implementing measures to limit the borrowing of the government.