Lindsey Graham, Tim Scott and Tom Rice vote against debt ceiling increase, Clyburn votes for it

South Carolina's congressional delegation split by party on the votes taken Tuesday to increase in the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion.
The Constitution requires that Congress authorize the Treasury Department to issue bonds to fund the government’s debt, which is perpetually increasing because the government spends more than it makes every year to fund itself and government programs like Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, the military, and national parks.
As the New York Times explained in a recent article, the growing debt required the Treasury Department to seek congressional authorization each time it needed to issue bonds. In 1917, Congress instituted a cap on the monetary amount of bonds the Treasury Department could issue. This process was formalized in 1939 and 1941 with the federal debt limit.
At first, raising the debt limit was routine and even required to be included in the budget bills passed by Congress but this faded away as the political climate has become more polarized with conservatives seeking a way to limit the growth of the debt (and the government’s spending) and the liberals seeking to make sure that people who rely on the government can be supported. There have been several battles over raising the debt ceiling in recent years with the most recent battle beginning when the debt ceiling was reached in July and the Treasury Department began implementing measures to limit the borrowing of the government.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently sent a letter to Congress saying that the extraordinary measures will only last until mid-October and Congress subsequently approved an increase in the ceiling until December which lead to the vote Tuesday.
Both votes were largely made on a partisan basis with Democrats voting yes to raise the ceiling and Republicans voting no.
In specific, all 50 Senate Democrats voted yes and 49 Republicans, including South Carolina's Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, voted no.
Scott, South Carolina's junior senator, said on Twitter the country cannot continue to ignore the national debt.
"That's why I voted NO on the raising the debt ceiling," Scott said. "This only allows for more reckless spending and puts future generations of Americans in deeper debt. We must get our fiscal house in order."
Cynthia Lummis, a Wyoming Republican, did not vote.
In the House, 220 Democrats and one Republican voted yes, 209 Republicans voted no and four members did not vote.
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn joined the other Democrat members of the House to vote to increase the debt limit.
"Defaulting on our nation's debt that would be catastrophic for American families and the global economy," Clyburn said on Facebook. "Tonight, the House fulfilled its responsibility to lift the debt limit in order to preserve the full faith and credit of the United States."
Congressman Tom Rice was one of the Republicans voting no on the debt limit resolution.
In a statement released before the vote, he said the Democrats hold the House, the Senate and the presidency.
“If they have the power to pass trillions of dollars in spending without a single Republican vote, then they can surely take responsibility for our exploding debt by raising the ceiling on their own,' Rice said. "This summer, I pledged that I wouldn’t help Democrats raise the debt ceiling and I intend to deliver on that promise.”
The remaining members of South Carolina's House delegation – Nancy Mace, Joe Wilson, Jeff Duncan, William Timmons and Ralph Norman – voted no.
The lone Republican yes vote was cast by Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger.
Four members of the House did not vote: Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Jody Hice of Georgia, Clay Higgins of Louisiana and Filemon Vela Jr. of Texas.
The bill now heads to President Joe Biden for a signature.