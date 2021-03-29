Lindsey Graham, Tim Scott introduce broadband expansion bill

If Lindsey Graham, Tim Scott and Jim Clyburn get their way, more South Carolina residents may soon be connected to the information superhighway.

Graham and Scott introduced an act late last week that would expand broadband access to underserved rural areas.

“There are places in South Carolina you might as well be on the moon when it comes to getting high speed internet service,” Graham said. “All South Carolinians should be able to utilize the educational, telehealth and business benefits of accessible and affordable broadband. There is bipartisan support for expanding broadband access, and our legislation dramatically improves access in rural and underserved areas.”

“Connectivity is absolutely essential for South Carolina families and businesses,” Scott said. “Increased broadband access means more opportunity for underserved and rural communities, positively affecting everything from education and health care to business and workforce development.”