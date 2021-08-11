Lindsey Graham, Tim Scott vote against Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget

The Senate approved a resolution on a 50-49 party line vote early Wednesday morning. South Carolina's two Republican senators, Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, voted against the resolution.
Graham called the budget a blueprint to incentivize further illegal immigration, increase rampant inflation and dramatically grow the size of government.
"The radical Green New Deal aspects of the budget resolution will lead to higher energy prices," Graham said in an emailed statement.
Graham added that he was proud that Republicans, along with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, were able to keep taxpayer dollars from being used to fund abortions.
"The fight continues," Graham added.
Tim Scott said the Democrats were mortgaging the country's future to pay for a radical agenda that will leave the country deeper in debt, less free and more divided.
"This budget gives more power to the IRS [Internal Revenue Service], will lead to the destruction of right-to-work laws and elimination of the gig economy, and finances amnesty for illegal immigrants," Scott said. "Taxes will go up, while inflation is already through the roof. After Democrats passed trillions in spending in the last few months alone, American families are now forced to bear the cost of their recklessness."
He added that single moms, like the woman who raised him, are already wondering how to afford back-to-school supplies for their kids.
"Faced with skyrocketing prices at the gas pump and grocery store, how are our seniors on fixed incomes supposed to afford basic necessities," Scott said. "We must get back to commonsense, responsible governing — the human cost of liberal tax-and-spend policies is far too high.”
The $3.5 trillion budget is the second of two major spending packages proposed by President Joe Biden. The first, a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, was approved Tuesday by a 69-30 vote. Graham voted for it; Scott voted against it.
A memorandum sent to the Democratic members of the Senate indicates that the budget will include investments made by the Senate Finance Committee in paid family and medical leave, an extension of the Affordable Care Act expansion and filling the Medicaid coverage gap, addressing health care provider shortages, an extension of the child tax credit, long-term care, clean energy, manufacturing and transportation tax incentives, pro-worker incentives and support, health equity investments, housing incentives and state and local tax deduction cap relief.
The memorandum adds that these investments are to be offset by corporate and international tax reform, tax-fairness for high income individuals, more tax enforcement from the Internal Revenue Service, health care savings and a carbon-polluter import fee.
Other funding includes a $726 billion to the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee for universal pre-K for 3- and 4-year-olds; child care for working families; tuition-free community college; investments in several educational institutions, including historically black colleges; an increase in the maximum of a Pell grant; school infrastructure; primary care investments; health equity; workforce development and job training; labor enforcement; and Civilian Climate Corps funding.
The Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee will receive $332 billion for the creation and preservation of affordable housing, improving housing affordability, community investments and public housing investments.
The Energy and Natural Resources Committee receives $198 billion for a clean electricity payment program, consumer rebates to weatherize and electrify homes, clean energy and auto supply technologies, climate research, hard rock mining and programs at the Department of Interior.
And the Judiciary Committee receives $107 billion for lawful permanent status for qualified immigrants, investments in border security and for the Community Violence Intervention initiative.
It is not yet clear when the House of Representatives will take up the budget or the infrastructure package.