Lindsey Graham, Tim Scott vote against Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget

The Senate approved a resolution on a 50-49 party line vote early Wednesday morning. South Carolina's two Republican senators, Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, voted against the resolution.

Graham called the budget a blueprint to incentivize further illegal immigration, increase rampant inflation and dramatically grow the size of government.

"The radical Green New Deal aspects of the budget resolution will lead to higher energy prices," Graham said in an emailed statement.

Graham added that he was proud that Republicans, along with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, were able to keep taxpayer dollars from being used to fund abortions.

"The fight continues," Graham added.

Tim Scott said the Democrats were mortgaging the country's future to pay for a radical agenda that will leave the country deeper in debt, less free and more divided.