Lindsey Graham, Tim Scott vote opposite ways on $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill

South Carolina's two U.S. senators voted in opposite ways on the passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Tuesday morning.
Sen. Lindsey Graham was one of 19 Republicans to vote with the 50 Democratic members of the Senate to approve the bill.
“The bipartisan infrastructure bill is good for South Carolina," Graham said in an emailed statement. "It provides much-needed help for our roads, bridges, ports, and expands broadband internet access. I have always been supportive of infrastructure investment and wish we had passed this years ago. This bill provides American infrastructure with a much-needed facelift.”
Sen. Tim Scott and 29 other Republicans voted against the bill.
“I support targeted investment in upgrading our nation’s roads, bridges, ports, broadband and other real infrastructure needs. But I cannot support more reckless spending on unrelated pet projects that will suffocate our future generations with mountains of debt,” Scott said in an emailed statement.
“Rather than taking a common sense approach to investing in infrastructure, this bill has been rushed through so Democrats can spend trillions more dollars we don’t have on liberal policies we don’t need—all amid record inflation. American families cannot afford to foot the bill for this ‘spend now, tax later’ plan, which is why I voted no.”
The final vote total for the bill was 69 to 30. Republican Mike Rounds from South Dakota did not vote on the bill.
The bill includes $550 billion in new federal spending, including $73 billion for clean energy, $66 billion for upgrades of the nation's train transportation network, $65 billion to rural broadband, $55 billion for roads and bridges and $55 billion for water projects.
The bill will now head to the U.S. House of Representatives.
House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi has said she will shelve the bill until the Senate passes a separate $3.5 trillion budget.
The Senate is expected to take up the budget proposal through the reconciliation process, assuming the Democrats can get moderates such as West Virginia's Joe Manchin and Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema on board.