Lindsey Graham, Tim Scott vote opposite ways on $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill

South Carolina's two U.S. senators voted in opposite ways on the passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Tuesday morning.

Sen. Lindsey Graham was one of 19 Republicans to vote with the 50 Democratic members of the Senate to approve the bill.

“The bipartisan infrastructure bill is good for South Carolina," Graham said in an emailed statement. "It provides much-needed help for our roads, bridges, ports, and expands broadband internet access. I have always been supportive of infrastructure investment and wish we had passed this years ago. This bill provides American infrastructure with a much-needed facelift.”

Sen. Tim Scott and 29 other Republicans voted against the bill.

“I support targeted investment in upgrading our nation’s roads, bridges, ports, broadband and other real infrastructure needs. But I cannot support more reckless spending on unrelated pet projects that will suffocate our future generations with mountains of debt,” Scott said in an emailed statement.

