Lindsey Graham to request funding to help complete Interstate 73

Count U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham onboard for the completion of Interstate 73.

Graham announced Tuesday morning that he will request a $12 million earmark for right-of-way acquisition to help in the construction and eventual completion of the interstate.

Current routing plans call for Interstate 73 to run from the North Carolina state line at Marlboro County along S.C. 38 through Bennettsville and Blenheim and U.S. 501 through Dillon and Marion counties as it makes its way to North Myrtle Beach along S.C. 22.

“I am aggressively pursuing funding for I-73,” Graham said in a news release. “I believe it is a critical infrastructure project for the Grand Strand and the state of South Carolina as a whole. The Grand Strand is a cash cow for the state, and I am determined to help provide a better means of transportation for those traveling to and from this tourist destination.”

Currently traveling to the Grand Strand involves either U.S. highways or state highways. Having the interstate completed will allow for easier access to the Grand Strand region, potentially fueling more tourism. It also would allow for easier evacuations during hurricanes.