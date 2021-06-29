Lindsey Graham to request funding to help complete Interstate 73

Count U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham onboard for the completion of Interstate 73.
Graham announced Tuesday morning that he will request a $12 million earmark for right-of-way acquisition to help in the construction and eventual completion of the interstate.
Current routing plans call for Interstate 73 to run from the North Carolina state line at Marlboro County along S.C. 38 through Bennettsville and Blenheim and U.S. 501 through Dillon and Marion counties as it makes its way to North Myrtle Beach along S.C. 22.
“I am aggressively pursuing funding for I-73,” Graham said in a news release. “I believe it is a critical infrastructure project for the Grand Strand and the state of South Carolina as a whole. The Grand Strand is a cash cow for the state, and I am determined to help provide a better means of transportation for those traveling to and from this tourist destination.”
Currently traveling to the Grand Strand involves either U.S. highways or state highways. Having the interstate completed will allow for easier access to the Grand Strand region, potentially fueling more tourism. It also would allow for easier evacuations during hurricanes.
Graham noted the estimated costs of right-of-way acquisition is $15 million but requires a 20% non-federal match. Local and state officials will be responsible for the remaining amount of $3 million.
“I believe it is important that elected officials have a say in how taxpayer money is spent on infrastructure and not rely on bureaucrats in Washington to protect South Carolina’s interests,” Graham said. “The $12 million will help move this project forward, and I am proud to request this much-needed funding.”
Graham will make the member-directed spending request to the Senate Appropriations Committee, a committee on which he serves. He noted additional funding requests will be publicly announced in the coming days and weeks.
This is the first year since 2010 that members of Congress can request earmarks.
“The funding requests for member-directed spending items will be public record,” Graham said. “Every person will be able to judge for themselves if these are worthwhile requests. I believe I-73 certainly fits the bill, and when completed, it will pay dividends for our state for years to come.”