Lindsey Graham, Tom Rice ask for testing waiver

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina have signed on to a letter urging a testing waiver for the 2020-2021 school year.

Graham, Rice and Congressmen Jeff Duncan, Ralph Norman and William Timmons sent the letter Monday to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

The letter begins by providing background on the AcceleratED task force created by the South Carolina Department of Education and noting that one of the recommendations of the task force was for a federal testing requirements waiver. The letter then explains that South Carolina Superintendent of Schools Molly Spearman requested a waiver in July.

To date, required public feedback on the waiver request has been 93% in favor of the waiver.

These results are consistent with the desire of South Carolina’s educators and families to maximize instructional time during the current school year, the legislators said in the letter.

"We already know that COVID-19 has caused a disruption in student learning, and instead of using valuable time to reaffirm that fact with a test, we should be using that time to address student needs through instruction," they said in the letter.