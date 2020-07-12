FLORENCE, S.C. — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and U.S. Rep. Tom Rice are scheduled to speak Tuesday at the Florence County Republican Party meeting.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Palmetto Room at 1803 W. Palmetto Street.
Both Graham and Rice are seeking to retain their seats in the 2020 election cycle. Graham faces Democrat Jaime Harrison of Orangeburg to retain a South Carolina seat in the Senate. Rice faces Democrat Melissa Watson of Florence to retain the South Carolina District 7 seat in the U.S. House.
The Republican Party announced last week that it would spend the meetings in next several months hearing from candidates from the national stage to the local stage. Graham and Rice will begin that sequence of meetings this month.
The Republicans plan to observe social distancing and follow CDC and DHEC guidelines. Masks will be on hand and available.
Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m.
