Lindsey Graham: 'Yuma, Arizona is going to be the next Del Rio'

Lindsey Graham says the next Del Rio is located in Arizona.

Graham posted three videos on Twitter discussing his visit to the United States-Mexico border near Yuma, Arizona, to meet with officials from the United States Customs and Border Patrol.

Yuma is located in western Arizona near the tri-point of Arizona, California and the Mexican state of Sonora.

"Yuma, Arizona is going to be the next Del Rio," Graham said. "Word is out. They're sending people away from Del Rio, Texas. They're coming here."

Del Rio made headlines in September when 30,000 migrants of Haitian origin arrived there and were put into a camp under a bridge. Many of the migrants had settled in Chile and Brazil but left those countries when their economies dropped during the pandemic.

Graham continued to say that there have been more than 100,000 encounters between people attempting to cross the border and border patrol agents this year, an increase of 1,000 or 10,000% from 2020.

Graham said that the encounters included people from 80 counties, the top three of which are Brazil, Venezuela and Cuba.