Lindsey Graham's warnings come true: Yuma, Arizona, declares state of emergency

Lindsey Graham's warnings about Yuma, Ariz., came true this month.

The city's mayor, Douglas Nicholls, declared a local emergency on Dec. 9 due to the "unprecedented numbers of migrants entering the city prior to being processed and released by Border Patrol." He said four days later that a surge of Border Patrol officers had eased the emergency for now.

Yuma, Arizona, is near the tri-point of Arizona, California and the Mexican state of Sonora.

Graham warned in three Twitter videos in October that Yuma would become the next Del Rio, Texas.

Del Rio made headlines in September when 30,000 migrants of Haitian origin arrived there and were put into a camp under a bridge. Many of the migrants had settled in Chile and Brazil but left those countries when their economies dropped during the pandemic.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.