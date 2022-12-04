Lions and bikers Sunday ride for Christmas joy in annual toy run

FLORENCE, S.C. — A five-plus-minutes parade of bikers Sunday afternoon had mostly sunny skies and not too cool temperatures as they rode for Christmas in the Florence Lions Club's 39th annual Toy Run.

"We have bikers coming to ride in this toy run parade and we are collecting registration fees and toys, mainly toys," said Peggy Hudson, event coordinator for the Lions Club. "Everything stays right here in the community."

"Last year we had over 300 bikers come out to ride in the parade. Last year we had really great weather and we have good weather this year," Hudson said.

This year the club partnered with Community Broadcasters to support the run.

"Hopefully this is going to be the biggest one ever," Hudson said.

Either an entry fee or the donation of a toy is the cost to ride, she said.

The toys will get distributed to organizations that have prequalified those who will receive them, she said. Those groups include the Darlington and Mullins fire departments and Lighthouse Ministry.

The cash will go to support a camp for the blind, service dogs for the blind, Foster Closet and a scholarship at Francis Marion University.

The ride ran from the Florence Center too the fairgrounds escorted by Santa and more than a dozen Florence Police and other law enforcement officers.