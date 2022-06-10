Lip Sync Battle raises funds to fight illiteracy in the Florence Community

FLORENCE, S.C. — People in seven local companies and businesses dressed up as musical artists and performed choreographed dances with lip syncing to raise money to combat illiteracy in Florence.

Elvis Presley, Janet Jackson, Vanilla Ice, Sam Smith, and Dolly Parton were just a few of the celebrities represented at the Lip Sync Battle fundraiser for the Florence Area Literacy Council.

Three judges were responsible for choosing the first-, second-, and third-place winners. The fan favorite was chosen by the crowd. It cost $1 to vote.

Colleagues, family, and friends cheered on the contestants at various tables.

The contestants' commitment to the battle was evident. Especially with Leon Holden with Best Services Heating and Air, who shaved lightning bolts into his hair to mimic the hairstyle of Vanilla Ice for his performance.

Christina Lawson, executive director of the Literacy Council, opened the event explaining the seriousness of illiteracy in the Florence community. She said although the Lip Sync Battle was a fun event the seriousness of the issue should not be forgotten.

Nigel Johnson from Hope Health said the Lip Sync Battle brings the issue of illiteracy to the forefront.

“I came to this event because literacy is very important,” Johnson said. “It is important to cultivate young minds and to have literacy in the forefront of everything we do. The African American community has a hard time getting our children to read and as a black man I find it important that we find ways to navigate through those struggles with events like this.”

One of the judges for the event, Octavia Williams Blake, said the event is all about awareness.

“Everyone does not have the opportunity to learn and to have an education,” she said. “The Florence Area Literacy Council provides that opportunity and I will always support the mission." She said she enjoyed judging because of the good food music.”

The first-place winners were John and Sarah Sweeney with their lip-sync performance "We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” John Sweeney said he and his wife sang the song so much that they would never talk about Bruno again.

Second-place winner was Frankie Humphrey, a teacher and track coach at Hartsville High School. He performed “Burning Love” by Elvis Presley.

Third place was a tie between performers for Hope Health and Leon Holden. Six Hope Health representatives performed “9 to 5/ We’re Not Gonna Take It-Mashup” and Leon Holden performed “Ice, Ice Baby.”

The fan favorite was a duo of Betsy Campbell and Vicki Wall of Campbell Accounting Solutions. They raised over $3,000.

