Lisa Raison named Florence One Schools Teacher of the Year
FLORENCE ONE SCHOOLS

Lisa Raison named Florence One Schools Teacher of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence One Schools district's Teacher of the Year, Principal of the Year and Assistant Principal of the Year were announced at a dinner on Tuesday night at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center on Dargan Street.

The event was held in the first floor lobby.

Superintendent Richard O’Malley announced the Teacher of the Year, Lisa Raison of West Florence High School. She teaches special education. She says not all students learn the same way and staying in school is worth the effort.

Debbie Cribb, the principal of McLaurin Elementary School, was named Principal of the Year for Florence One Schools.

Wanda Williams-Parrott was named Assistant Principal of the Year. She is the assistant principal at Savannah Grove Elementary School.

Jeff Helton, the chairman of The School Foundation board, welcomed the guests.

Nichole Scipio, 2019-2020 FIS Teacher of the year, spoke about her year and what it had meant to her.

Jean Leatherman, a charter member of The School Foundation Board of Directors, spoke about 20 years of excellence.

Earlier this month, the Florence One Schools district named four Honor Roll Teachers for 2020-21, and from that group the teacher of the year was chosen. The four contenders were Jacob Gilliard, Savannah Grove Elementary School; Lynn Howard, Sneed Middle School; Raison, West Florence High School; and Frankie Sullivan, Southside Middle School.

Since 2006, The School Foundation has awarded $1,714,444.30 in grants.

Each school teacher of the year competing for the title of Florence One Schools Teacher of the Year is presented a check for $1,000. Making the presentation was Scott Mitchell of Signature Wealth Strategies.

The Florence One Teacher of the Year's name will be submitted to the South Carolina Department of Education, and he or she will then vie for the title of South Carolina Teacher of the Year, having until January 2021 to complete the South Carolina Department of Education's application packet.

