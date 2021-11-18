List needed: Curtis Boyd outlines improvement projects underway in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd said he needs to keep a list of all the things that are going on in the city.

As he delivered the annual state of the city address at Thursday's meeting of the Darlington Kiwanis Club, Boyd pulled out a list of projects ongoing in the city to help him remember all that's happening.

Boyd began his speech by mentioning the new Darlington County Courthouse that's being constructed. He said that the contractors have said they'll have it ready in a year and a half.

He said that the county had also purchased an old bank building in downtown Darlington to use as a place for drive-thru payments.

Boyd said that the Darlington County Historical Society had just about received all of the approvals to enlarge its building that served as the old library.

He said that a tire store and car wash would be coming to the Walmart area of the city.

Boyd said that a gas station would be constructed across from the former Big Apple Inn on U.S. 52's bypass around the city. He added that Southern Charms and Palmetto Subs have also opened in the area.