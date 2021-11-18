 Skip to main content
List needed: Curtis Boyd outlines improvement projects underway in Darlington
Curtis Boyd

Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd delivers the State of the City address at the meeting of the Darlington Kiwanis Club.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd said he needs to keep a list of all the things that are going on in the city. 

As he delivered the annual state of the city address at Thursday's meeting of the Darlington Kiwanis Club, Boyd pulled out a list of projects ongoing in the city to help him remember all that's happening. 

Boyd began his speech by mentioning the new Darlington County Courthouse that's being constructed. He said that the contractors have said they'll have it ready in a year and a half. 

He said that the county had also purchased an old bank building in downtown Darlington to use as a place for drive-thru payments. 

Boyd said that the Darlington County Historical Society had just about received all of the approvals to enlarge its building that served as the old library. 

He said that a tire store and car wash would be coming to the Walmart area of the city. 

Boyd said that a gas station would be constructed across from the former Big Apple Inn on U.S. 52's bypass around the city. He added that Southern Charms and Palmetto Subs have also opened in the area. 

He said that the former KFC in front his gym on Pearl Street was set to become a seafood restaurant. Boyd added that he is continuing to work on getting a Chick-Fil-A truck to the city. 

Boyd also said that Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee and others were also investing money in the city. 

He said the city continues to work on its sports complex. He also mentioned several instances of apartments and houses coming to Darlington and plans to improve the infrastructure of the city via grants and cooperation with the county and other governmental entities.  

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

