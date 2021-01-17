Listen to the children, mothers, teachers about childhood hunger

Second in a series
FLORENCE, S.C. – One out of four children in Florence County is identified as “food insecure.” (This means they may or may not have enough food to avoid hunger.
Help 4 Kids Florence is there to help, and schools are there to help Help 4 Kids Florence.
During Childhood Hunger Awareness Week, which started Sunday, the local nonprofit organization is spreading the word about a big problem that has gotten bigger because the of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Don’t believe the problem is big? Listen to the voices of children, mothers, teachers and others.
Listen to this mother:
“I just wanted to tell someone that I really appreciate your help!” the mother told Help 4 Kids Florence. “My son is so happy when he comes home with his bag and he has no idea why he gets it. … He’s 5. But it puts a smile on his face and he has food for the weekend. I know the day will come when I can give back, but until then God bless all of you and thank you so much.”
Listen to the voices of these children who wrote letters to Help 4 Kids Florence:
• “I want to thank you for the bag of food my teachers gives me. I do not always have food in my house and I can eat the noodles.”
• “Sometimes my mom is at work when I get home. The food in my Friday bag helps me have food to eat.”
• “Thank you for my brown bag. I’m so thankful. I am joyful for my brown bag. Thank you for the grits, oatmeal, sausage, noodles.”
• “I’m thankful for the brown bag you give me on Friday. You really help me out. That was kind of you to do that.”
• “Thank you for the food in the bag. I appreciate the food because sometimes we don’t have enough snacks in our house. My mom said, ‘Thank the Good Lord you got some snacks.’ I am really glad I got the bag.”
Listen to these people who work in the schools:
“Parents and children are so grateful,” said a teacher. “I am so thankful there is no cost or red tape process for these families.”
A voice of an administrator, “It not only provides nutrition for our children, but is a tangible way of letting them know that they are loved and cared about,” said an administrator.
“Parents call and remind us to please send the bags home,” said a teacher. “I think they depend on these bags and worry we might forget to send them home.”
“I see fewer children complaining of stomach pains, headaches and chronic coughing on Monday,” said a school nurse. “I think because they have not spent a weekend without enough food.”
In the fall of 2016, a football player at South Florence High School named Charles contacted H4KF and want to do something for food insecure children. Charles and his coaches organized the Help 4 Kids Florence rival week. During the week of the rival game between West Florence and South Florence high schools, the students collect Vienna sausage. The tradition continues. The school body that collects the most cans is recognized by H4KF with a certificate during halftime at the game.
More support and appreciation comes from area public and private schools.
In 2020, the National Honor Society of West Florence conducted a food drive and delivered boxes and boxes of food items to the Help 4 Kids Florence warehouse.
“West Florence National Honor Society was looking for a service project that would make an impact on our community,” said Dr. T.J. Anderson of the West Florence National Honor Society. “We chose Help 4 Kids Florence because several members have been impacted by this organization. Our students understand the impact having food can have on a student’s academic and emotional health. Students were excited about the opportunity to participate in a food drive to help other Florence One schools. We look forward to partnering with H4KF for many years to come.“
Beta Clubs at Wilson, South Florence and West Florence high schools volunteer to help with packing and food drives. Since 2017 the schools have collected food, worked at monthly food drives and individually given hours of packing time.
Other school groups such as Pearl and ROTC have given time and made donations. Several supporting projects are on hold because of the Covid pandemic.
Florence Montessori has been a big supporter.
“The philosophy of Montessori guides us to serve others and our community,” said Kenna Tyer, the director of Florence Montessori. “H4KF allows our students to serve a population of their peers. They have the direct experience of responding to the needs of hungry children by making food donations and packing bags weekly. They all want to go pack so we have a schedule that rotates each week.
“Through the experience of packing bags each week, the children can better understand the needs of others. Volunteering to fill the bags each week makes a lasting impressing on their responsibility to serve. Our school has been involved since 2016 and I know we will continue working to meet the basic need of the food insecure children in our community. Thank you, H4KF for working with us in such a meaningful way.”
Betty Levine is the spiritual life director and a teacher at The Kings Academy.
“The mission at the Kings Academy is to train the students to serve the Lord and their community,” she said. “Working with H4KF our students serve and make a different in the community of hungry children. Kings Academy has several places we serve each month through the Team Monthly Mission work. H4KF is their favorite place to volunteer.
“They understand through the work at H4KF that they are serving their community. They know as they place the food items in the bags that the children who will receive the bag is blessed by God as they are blessed by God to do his work.
“Several of the students were so impacted by their service that they ask their parents to get involved and donate time, money, food and pray for the work being done by H4KF. The integrity of the mission at H4KF is something the students put trust in. They know their mission to serve community and their Lord is the principle of Help 4 Kids Florence.”