Little Black Dress Initiative starts Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Junior League of Florence will hold its fourth annual Little Black Dress Initiative this week.
The initiative is a poverty awareness campaign in which participants commit to wearing the same black dress for women and the same black outfit for men for five consecutive days, this Monday through Friday, to raise awareness of how poverty limits people’s resources, confidence and opportunities.
“Follow along with #JLFdoesLBDI and support our work in the community by making donation to help us fight poverty,” said Nicole Dixon, the Little Black Dress Initiative chair.
For each $10 donation, the league will provide a LBD mask and button.
The donation link is juniorleagueofflorence.eventbrite.com/.
To be a sponsor, contact Dixon at littleblackdressfl@gmail.com or 843-687-5095.