Live Healthy Hartsville: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

As I write this, we are two days away from Black Friday shopping and the mad dash to Christmas. I am not a Black Friday shopper. I cannot relate to people who, the Monday after Thanksgiving, tell me they have all their shopping done. Sometimes I have not even started!

Each of us celebrates the season in a different way, but sometimes the last- minute push and chaos of all the events can make what should be a wonderful time of year a time of stress and chaos. This can give way to unhealthy habits. The last thing we need if we want to finish our year strong.

This week we are going to look at a few tips to keep your holiday tipping to the wonderful side and less on the chaos.

Prioritize

Think about the things that are truly important to you for the season. For me there is a certain amount of nostalgia that goes into this season. From decorations from my childhood to the cookies and treats that I only bake once a year – there are things on my “must do” list. Whatever your priority is, write it down. You can rank it from the most important to the least important. If it comes down to a time crunch the least important items can go.

Stick to a budget