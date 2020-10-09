 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local attorney elected to American Board of Trial Advocates
0 comments
top story

Local attorney elected to American Board of Trial Advocates

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – Mark W. Buyck III, has been elected to membership in the American Board of Trial Advocates, a national organization of experienced trial lawyers.

Buyck is a partner in the law firm of Willcox, Buyck & Williams with offices in Florence and Myrtle Beach.

The general purpose of the American Board of Trial Advocates is to foster improvement in the ethical and technical standards of the practice of law.

Buyck has appeared since 2014 in “The Best Lawyers in America” in the field of Labor and Employment Law.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He is a native of Florence, although he was born in Istanbul, Turkey, while his parents were living abroad and his father was serving as a military Judge Advocate.

While in law school at the University of South Carolina, Buyck was a member of Delta Theta Phi and the Palmetto Legal Society.

He is a former member of the U.S.C. Board of Visitors and President of the Palmetto Trust for Historic Preservation. Buyck is the former vice chairman of the board of directors of South Carolina Protection and Advocacy for People with Disabilities and served as chairman of the Grievance Committee. He is a popular speaker on employment related issues.

He is the chairman of the Board of the Friends of the Florence Stockade, a national organization devoted to research and preservation of the Florence Stockade. Buyck is a member of the board of directors of the Florence Chamber of Commerce and past general counsel.

He is a member of the board of directors of HopeHealth and a former director of the Florence-Darlington Technical College Foundation, past chairman of the Florence City/County Civic Center Commission, the Palmetto Chapter Washington & Lee Alumni Association, past president of the Florence Rotary Club and a former member of the Coker College Board of Visitors. He has served as secretary of the Florence City-County Historic Commission since 2004. In 1996 and 2000, he was a delegate to the Republican National Convention and is a former chairman of the Florence County GOP.

He and his wife, Virginia have three young adult children.

Mark Buyck III

Mark Buyck III
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kelvin Wymbs being investigated by SC Dept. of Education for alleged threats
Local News

Kelvin Wymbs being investigated by SC Dept. of Education for alleged threats

SAINT GEORGE, S.C. — A former Florence One Schools official is being investigated by the South Carolina Department of Education for making alleged threats to the chairman of a school board. Dr. Kelvin Wymbs, superintendent of Dorchester School District 4, is being investigated for allegedly threatening board chairman Kenneth Jenkins, WCSC reported Friday afternoon.

+2
Florence One could soon be offering a five-day in-person option for students
Local News

Florence One could soon be offering a five-day in-person option for students

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools may soon be offering parents and guardians a third educational option for their children. Dr. Richard O'Malley, superintendent of the district, told the district's governing board of trustees Thursday night that the district would be sending surveys to parents who have enrolled their children in the district's alternating in person instructional program to gauge their feelings about a five day per week instructional model. 

Nearly 70% of Wilson High School students attending class virtually
Local News

Nearly 70% of Wilson High School students attending class virtually

FLORENCE, S.C. — It is difficult for passersby to know if Wilson High School is holding class or not. The parking lots, normally filled with the cars of students, teachers, administrators and other faculty members, are mostly empty. The halls are most likely mostly quiet and the classrooms most likely nowhere near full. Recent data provided by Florence One Schools indicates that 390 students, 31.33% of the enrolled student body, are attending on alternating days. The remainder,  855, or 68.67%, are attending virtually. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert