Local attorney elected to American Board of Trial Advocates

FLORENCE, S.C. – Mark W. Buyck III, has been elected to membership in the American Board of Trial Advocates, a national organization of experienced trial lawyers.

Buyck is a partner in the law firm of Willcox, Buyck & Williams with offices in Florence and Myrtle Beach.

The general purpose of the American Board of Trial Advocates is to foster improvement in the ethical and technical standards of the practice of law.

Buyck has appeared since 2014 in “The Best Lawyers in America” in the field of Labor and Employment Law.

He is a native of Florence, although he was born in Istanbul, Turkey, while his parents were living abroad and his father was serving as a military Judge Advocate.

While in law school at the University of South Carolina, Buyck was a member of Delta Theta Phi and the Palmetto Legal Society.

He is a former member of the U.S.C. Board of Visitors and President of the Palmetto Trust for Historic Preservation. Buyck is the former vice chairman of the board of directors of South Carolina Protection and Advocacy for People with Disabilities and served as chairman of the Grievance Committee. He is a popular speaker on employment related issues.