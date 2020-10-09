Local attorney elected to American Board of Trial Advocates

FLORENCE, S.C. – Mark W. Buyck III, has been elected to membership in the American Board of Trial Advocates, a national organization of experienced trial lawyers.
Buyck is a partner in the law firm of Willcox, Buyck & Williams with offices in Florence and Myrtle Beach.
The general purpose of the American Board of Trial Advocates is to foster improvement in the ethical and technical standards of the practice of law.
Buyck has appeared since 2014 in “The Best Lawyers in America” in the field of Labor and Employment Law.
He is a native of Florence, although he was born in Istanbul, Turkey, while his parents were living abroad and his father was serving as a military Judge Advocate.
While in law school at the University of South Carolina, Buyck was a member of Delta Theta Phi and the Palmetto Legal Society.
He is a former member of the U.S.C. Board of Visitors and President of the Palmetto Trust for Historic Preservation. Buyck is the former vice chairman of the board of directors of South Carolina Protection and Advocacy for People with Disabilities and served as chairman of the Grievance Committee. He is a popular speaker on employment related issues.
He is the chairman of the Board of the Friends of the Florence Stockade, a national organization devoted to research and preservation of the Florence Stockade. Buyck is a member of the board of directors of the Florence Chamber of Commerce and past general counsel.
He is a member of the board of directors of HopeHealth and a former director of the Florence-Darlington Technical College Foundation, past chairman of the Florence City/County Civic Center Commission, the Palmetto Chapter Washington & Lee Alumni Association, past president of the Florence Rotary Club and a former member of the Coker College Board of Visitors. He has served as secretary of the Florence City-County Historic Commission since 2004. In 1996 and 2000, he was a delegate to the Republican National Convention and is a former chairman of the Florence County GOP.
He and his wife, Virginia have three young adult children.
