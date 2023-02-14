FLORENCE, S.C. — Above The Rest Residential Care Facility celebrated its grand opening on Feb. 8. ATR was established in 2021 and currently employs 20 staff.

There are many residential care homes. What sets ATR apart from the others is our emphasis on a trained staff, quality care, personalized attention to each resident, without altering their individuality. At ATR, we put the “care” back in Residential Care. As a residential care home, ATR provides assistance with day-to-day tasks while allowing the individuals to maintain their independence. Our goal is to assist each resident in maintaining their physical, emotional, social and spiritual quality of life.

At ATR, we offer all the comforts of home, in addition to providing the residents with many social activities. Taking a person interest in each resident, our activities are planned to meet each resident’s physical needs and abilities, but also their social and emotional needs as well. All activities, whether inside or outside of the facility, are planned to maintain social ties to family, friends, and/or the greater community.

Services provided:

• 24/7 on-duty staff

• Weekly physician visits

• Assistance with activities of daily living (ADL)

• Daily activities

• Three balanced meals and snacks daily

• Housekeeping and laundry services

• Medication Management

• Barber and beauty salon services

• Private and semi-private rooms

• Married couples’ suites

• Adherence to special diets

• Religious services

• Resident monthly shopping and store runs

• Social programs and activities (birthday parties, holiday celebration, outings, field trips, games, and arts and crafts)

Experience counts most in the care of your loved one. Our staff has many combined years of psychiatric, social and residential care experience. The staff of ATR are individuals with a caring heart, a warm spirit of treating residents with respect and a sincere passion to make a difference in the lives of those we’re entrusted to care for, while providing the utmost in personalized care to each resident. The staff are professionally trained, sled background-checked, and possess American Red Cross Certification in Adult CPR and First Aid, and are continually trained.

Our motto is “We Rise By Lifting Others.” Our goal is to be the premier residential care facility in the Greater Pee Dee area through expansion.