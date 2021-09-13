Local, state COVID-19 cases not as high as two weeks ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Florence County reported 401 total new coronavirus cases (336 confirmed) in a three-day period that ended Saturday.

That might sound high, but it’s down from 666 total cases from a three-day period two weeks ago.

Florence County reported 189 total cases (161 confirmed) on Thursday, 126 total cases (99 confirmed) on Friday and 86 total cases (76 confirmed) on Saturday.

In the Pee Dee, 916 total cases (684 confirmed) were reported in the latest three-day period. That’s down from 1,227 total cases (1,042) that were reported in a three-day period two weeks ago.

In South Carolina, 14,763 total cases (11,593 confirmed) were reported Thursday, Friday and Saturday combined. That’s down from 16,072 total cases (12,823 confirmed) from the three-day period two weeks ago.

In the state, 158 total deaths were reported Thursday through Saturday. That’s up from 111 two weeks ago. Only six deaths (five confirmed) were reported in the Pee Dee in the recent three-day period. No deaths were reported in Florence County.