Local, state COVID-19 cases not as high as two weeks ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Florence County reported 401 total new coronavirus cases (336 confirmed) in a three-day period that ended Saturday.
That might sound high, but it’s down from 666 total cases from a three-day period two weeks ago.
Florence County reported 189 total cases (161 confirmed) on Thursday, 126 total cases (99 confirmed) on Friday and 86 total cases (76 confirmed) on Saturday.
In the Pee Dee, 916 total cases (684 confirmed) were reported in the latest three-day period. That’s down from 1,227 total cases (1,042) that were reported in a three-day period two weeks ago.
In South Carolina, 14,763 total cases (11,593 confirmed) were reported Thursday, Friday and Saturday combined. That’s down from 16,072 total cases (12,823 confirmed) from the three-day period two weeks ago.
In the state, 158 total deaths were reported Thursday through Saturday. That’s up from 111 two weeks ago. Only six deaths (five confirmed) were reported in the Pee Dee in the recent three-day period. No deaths were reported in Florence County.
Over the three-day period, the state reported 242,625 tests, with a high of 140,411 on Thursday. That was an average of 80,875 per day. Two weeks ago, 131,858 tests (43,953 per day) were reported with a high of 46,705 on Aug. 27. The positivity rates were 4.9% Thursday, 15.3% Friday and 10.1% Saturday.
In Darlington County, 131 total cases (65 confirmed) were reported Thursday through Saturday. That was down from 221 total cases (173 confirmed) from two weeks ago.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control no longer releases daily reports on Saturdays and Sundays.
On Saturday, Florence County led the Pee Dee with 76 confirmed cases and 10 probable cases. Williamsburg County was next (32/1), followed by Dillon County (24/1), Marion County (16/0), Marlboro County (15/0) and Darlington County (13/6).
On Friday, Florence County led the Pee Dee with 99 confirmed cases and 27 probable cases. Dillon County was next (39/24), followed by Darlington County (32/47), Marion County (25/7), Marlboro County (19/16) and Williamsburg County (10/7).
On Thursday, Florence County led the Pee Dee with 161 confirmed cases and 28 probable cases. Marion County was next (48/7), followed by Williamsburg County (24/12), Dillon County (21/7), Darlington County (20/13) and Marlboro County (10/19).
The state’s cumulative totals now are 647,539 confirmed cases, 154,789 probable cases, 9,852 confirmed deaths and 1,454 probable deaths.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line – 1-866-365-8110 – to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.