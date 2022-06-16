 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lockemy talks the American Flag with Darlington Kiwanis Club

Darlington Kiwanis

Chief Judge James Lockemy speaks to the Darlington Kiwanis Club about the history of the American flag.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

DARLINGTON, S.C.

South Carolina retired Chief Judge James E. Lockemy spoke Thursday to the Darlington Kiwanis Club. Lockemy touched briefly on his recent trip to the Ukrainian border before he spoke on the history of the American Flag, from George Washington’s request forward in history. His presentation concluded with the group saying, for the second time, the Pledge of Allegiance. Lockemy was elected as a circuit judge in 1989 and served for 18 years.  Lockemy was then elected as a judge for the South Carolina Court of Appeals and was elected chief judge in 2016, a post in which he continues to serve. In the South Carolina Judiciary, he served as president of the Circuit Judges’ Association.

