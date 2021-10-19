LOLA THE CAMARO: Attitude, horsepower key to Pee Dee woman's fight against cancer

“In 2017 I was diagnosed with stage-four breast cancer even after having mammograms for 15 years, and it was quite a shock.”

Then, she beat it.

“I was cancer free for 11 months, and then it metastasized and it showed up in my bones, and we got rid of that. And then about a month ago I found out I got it again, on the left side, but that’s OK. God is good, and we’re going to keep fighting, and I’m going to keep driving for a cure,” Parnell said.

And that would be driving a bright yellow muscle car with just about every option on board − except a backup camera.

But Parnell is not one to use reverse that frequently.

“Maybe, I might be just a little bit stubborn,” Parnell said. “I don’t like for anything to beat me, and I’m not giving in.”

And skip the sympathy. She doesn’t want to hear it.

“What I hate the most is when somebody asks about it and you say you have stage-four and they say, ‘Ohhh.’ That’s what gets me the worst. I’m good,” Parnell said.

“They told me I had cancer, and I just had him (son Bruce) shave my head ,because I wasn’t going to lose it to cancer.