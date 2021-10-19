LOLA THE CAMARO: Attitude, horsepower key to Pee Dee woman's fight against cancer

FLORENCE, S.C. − Bambi Parnell’s Camaro, Lola, stands out in a crowd − even if that crowd is a car show at a Ford dealership.
“Three children and only one of them picked that up,” Parnell said of her love of muscle cars.
“I told you I was the favorite,” said Bruce Oliver, Parnell’s son and “that one” child.
The two stood with Lola, a bright yellow Chevrolet Camaro SS, during the Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club’s monthly show at Mike Reichenbach Ford on Coit Street in Florence.
“A 2010 Chevrolet Camaro, my son bought it for me,” Parnell said. “It only had 25,000 miles on it. My favorite color has always been yellow. My favorite color, my (late) husband’s favorite color.”
Lola the Camaro sported four static cling cancer survivor decals Saturday while Parnell sported a black and pink cancer survivor T-shirt and hat.
And a smile, a huge smile.
Attitude, Parnell said she has been told, is important when fighting cancer.
“My son bought this car for me when I was diagnosed the second time with cancer, stage four, and right after my husband passed,” Parnell said. “So I teased him, saying he thought I needed a new reason to live.
“In 2017 I was diagnosed with stage-four breast cancer even after having mammograms for 15 years, and it was quite a shock.”
Then, she beat it.
“I was cancer free for 11 months, and then it metastasized and it showed up in my bones, and we got rid of that. And then about a month ago I found out I got it again, on the left side, but that’s OK. God is good, and we’re going to keep fighting, and I’m going to keep driving for a cure,” Parnell said.
And that would be driving a bright yellow muscle car with just about every option on board − except a backup camera.
But Parnell is not one to use reverse that frequently.
“Maybe, I might be just a little bit stubborn,” Parnell said. “I don’t like for anything to beat me, and I’m not giving in.”
And skip the sympathy. She doesn’t want to hear it.
“What I hate the most is when somebody asks about it and you say you have stage-four and they say, ‘Ohhh.’ That’s what gets me the worst. I’m good,” Parnell said.
“They told me I had cancer, and I just had him (son Bruce) shave my head ,because I wasn’t going to lose it to cancer.
“You can respect it without giving in to it.”
While a yellow muscle car might not be part of the standard prescribed treatment for cancer, it works for Parnell and fuels her bright outlook on life.
“Mama will call me from time to time and say, ‘Hey, I beat him.’ And I say, ‘You have to quit racing, Mama,’” Oliver said. “I know I’m not going to stop her, or try to.”
“It definitely helps on bad days to get in and take a ride,” Parnell said. “It has heated leather seats, and that helps with these old bones in the winter time.”
Then there is the engine.
“That 500 horses under the hood,” Oliver said. “She says she just likes the way it makes her feel.”