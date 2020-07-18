FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Councilman James Schofield died Saturday night in hospice care after suffering a stroke.
Florence County Council Chairman Williard Dorriety Jr. called Schofield the "epitome of what a public servant should be."
"He served this county with integrity and foresight," Dorriety said Saturday evening. "He was always well prepared. You don't replace someone like that. I lost a friend and a mentor. He was a great friend to me and to Florence County."
Schofield, a Republican representing Council District 8, was hospitalized Thursday morning prior to the monthly meeting of the Florence County Council.
“Councilman Schofield is not with us today,” Dorriety said at the meeting. “I want everyone in the public and everyone up here to keep him in your prayers. ... He’s very much in our prayers, because James has been a good friend of ours, and he’s a good friend of Florence County. He really cares about what’s going on. I ask y’all to pray diligently for James’ quick healing, so he can be back with us.”
Someone is going to have to step up because Schofield left quite a legacy, Dorriety continued Saturday night.
"It is a sad day for Florence County," Councilman Roger Poston said Saturday night via text message. "He was such a leader. He was a visionary. My heart aches for his family."
Schofield was elected in 2018 to his fourth term on the council. He served two terms as the council’s chairman. Poston succeeded Schofield as chairman in 2015. He was reelected as chairman of the county council in 2016. Then, Kent C. Caudle was elected in 2017 and reelected in 2018 as chairman. Rev. Dr. Waymon Mumford served as chair of the county council in 2019 before Dorriety became chairman in January 2020.
Previously a member of the Florence City Council, Schofield was a driving force behind the 2013 passage of the second capital project sales tax. He also led pushes for the new downtown Florence County Museum, which opened in 2014, and the new Florence County Judicial Center, which opened downtown in 2018.
Schofield was also known for his passion for public safety, particularly his support for EMS and firefighters.
“Florence County suffered a loss of monumental proportions,” Councilman Jason M. Springs wrote in a Facebook post. Springs called Schofield “a great American.”
“When I first decided to run for Florence County Council, James was the first to reach out to me,” Springs said in his Facebook post.
Springs was elected in a 2013 special election to fill the remaining term of current County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr. Smith Jr. resigned from the council in November 2012 to become administrator. After one meeting with Mumford as chair, Schofield was elected chairman in January 2013.
“He continued to be a great mentor and taught me so much about government," Springs said. "Things just won’t be the same without him, but they are better because he was here with us.
“Not only have I lost a fellow councilman, I’ve lost a friend. Earlier today, he told me to keep fighting for Florence County. That has been his focus for many years. We’ll take it from here buddy! Please pray for peace for his family during this time.”
A special election will be called to fill the remainder of Schofield’s term.
In 2015, Schofield was one of 10 Pee Dee business leaders recognized at the second annual entrepreneurial forum by Florence-Darlington Technical College’s education foundation for their acumen and contributions to the community.
Schofield was the owner of Carolina Supply House, Inc. His family has been involved in the business community of Florence for more than 100 years. He had success in the hardware and supply business and the hotel business.
Arrangements are not yet available.
