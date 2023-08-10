HARTSVILLE, S.C. – After 24 years of service on the Hartsville City Council, Johnny Andrews announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election in November.

“It has been my privilege and honor to serve on Hartsville City Council as the representative from District no. 4 since 1999,” said Andrews. “Hartsville is my home and I dearly love this community and its citizens. I am optimistic about Hartsville's future. I also believe that the time is right for me to retire from City Council. I will not file for re-election and sincerely thank those who have supported me in the past and continue to support Hartsville's progress.”

Andrews has served six terms representing District No. 4 on the council. He has worked with four mayors and served as mayor pro tem for 14 years.

“I have been honored to serve alongside Johnny,” said Hartsville Mayor Casey Hancock. “He has mentored me as I settled into my position, always helping me stay on track during meetings, but that is nothing compared to what he has done for our city and her people. He has seen through 24 years of revitalization in Downtown Hartsville, helping create a sense of place for Hartsville and a destination for visitors—and helping us win our second All-America City Award. He continues to serve as a steward for the Historic Marion Avenue Cemetery and Hartsville's other historic assets. I can’t thank Johnny enough for guiding me and serving the people of Hartsville. He has good taste in beer, too, and I look forward to keeping up with him outside of council chambers.”

When asked if there was a moment from his tenure on the council that stood out to him, he said Hartsville receiving its second All-American City Award in 2016 was very special.

“We put a lot of work into it and a great group, including a lot of students, flew out to Denver to represent the city,” Andrews said. “We were competing against some much larger cities, but our presentation really stood out.”

Andrews retired from a 41-year career in education in 2016. He taught history at Hartsville High School most of those years and served as head of the school’s International Baccalaureate program.

Upon his retirement from the council, Andrews says he plans to spend more time with his family, particularly his four grandchildren.