Louis Ashley, Toney Moore win Florence County Council District 6 primaries

FLORENCE, S.C. – Democrat Louis Ashley will face Republican Toney Moore in the Nov. 2 special election to fill the Florence County Council District 6 seat.

Ashley, a 27-year law enforcement veteran, received 149 votes, 84.66% of the total votes cast, to defeat Kelvin Mitchell. Mitchell received 27 votes, or 15.34% of the ballots cast.

He said winning the primary meant the world to him.

"[It means a lot] to fight for the people in the district, because the district has been neglected for so long," Ashley said.

He added that he hoped he would win in November and be able to help the people of the district.

Moore, a homebuilder, received 329 votes, or 64.89% of the total votes cast, to defeat Randy Godbold (141 votes, 27.81%) and Corey Dixon (37 votes, 7.3%) and advance to the general election.

Moore called winning the primary a blessing.

"I've got my family here with me, and it's just a blessing having them here with me," Moore said. "It's been a lot of work for the last three or four months to get here."