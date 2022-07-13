Love, Allen join Florence-Darlington Technical College Educational Foundation

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College has hired Sheryl Love and Teresa Allen to rejuvenate and boost its FDTC Educational Foundation.

Love will spearhead the foundation’s efforts while serving as the executive director. She is originally from Louisiana, and she’s a graduate of Louisiana State University. She began her career in hotel sales in Dallas before moving to Florence in 1998.

Love has focused most of her career on non-profit fundraising, and she joins Tech after working for the American Heart Association, where she served nearly 15 years as the senior director of development. While at the heart association, Love impacted the community while expanding and growing the market. She put the Pee Dee region on the map at the association by being the first market in the country to have three top level sponsors, and most recently, ranked No. 8 in the country in new revenue.

“I am beyond excited and honored to join the FDTC family and help build a future, focused on student success and workforce development,” Love said. “Dr. Ford has a great vision, and I am looking forward to joining the team.”

She has been a leader in many civic organizations, and she has a reputation for being an excellent event planner, as well. Love is an active member of the Florence West Rotary and a sustainer with the Junior League of Florence.

Allen will serve as the Foundation coordinator. She has lived in the city of Florence for 15 years, but she grew up in Pamplico. She served as the health sciences administrative assistant at Tech for five years, as well as the college’s South Carolina Technical Education Association representative for four years. She also serves as treasurer for her church. Allen completed her associate’s degree at Tech and her bachelor’s degree at Limestone University.

“I am excited for this new opportunity and to serve our students in a different capacity,” Allen said. “With this opportunity, I can continue to carry out my passion for student success.”

Prior to her employment with Tech, Allen worked for McLeod Regional Medical Center in the emergency room and in the Vascular Associates office. She also worked for JP Morgan Chase/Washington Mutual for 12 years, where she worked in escrow, accounting, project support, and performance management.