As humans sweated through another 90-plus-degree day on Thursday, animals staying at the Jane Boswell Shelter in Florence enjoyed air-conditioned comfort as most of them anxiously awaited their shot at a "furever" home with a loving family. One exception was an orphan squirrel that will return to a squirrel colony once she shows that she can make a nest and crack open a nut on her own − something that will have to wait until her eyes open.