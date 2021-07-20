 Skip to main content
Low coronavirus case numbers four weeks ago make new numbers seem high
CORONAVIRUS

Low coronavirus case numbers four weeks ago make new numbers seem high

COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. – By percentage, the coronavirus numbers that were reported Tuesday by state health officials were considerably higher than the numbers four weeks earlier, if you consider a 676% increase high.

But in hard numbers, the increase wasn’t so alarming, unless you think 196 more cases is alarming.

South Carolina reported 230 confirmed cases and 94 probable cases on Tuesday.

It’s just that the numbers nearly a month ago were so low: 34 confirmed cases and 15 probable cases.

There wasn’t much difference in deaths. On Tuesday, two deaths and one probable death were reported in the state. Four weeks ago, three deaths were reported.

In the Pee Dee, eight confirmed cases and three probable cases were reported Tuesday.

Four weeks ago, only one confirmed case was reported in the region. That was in Marion County.

No deaths were reported Tuesday in the Pee Dee.

Marion County led the region in confirmed cases with three, followed by Marlboro and Williamsburg counties with two each. Florence County reported one confirmed case and three probable cases.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 497,093 confirmed cases, 106,880 probable cases, 8,696 confirmed deaths and 1,164 probable deaths.

The state reported 3,986 tests were conducted with 7.4% positivity compared to 1.7% positivity four weeks ago. To date, 8,343,597 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina.

Of the 8,370 hospital beds that are occupied in the state, 297 (3.55%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients. Of the hospitalized COVID patients, 79 are in ICU (26.6%) and 26 are ventilated (8.75%).

As of Sunday, 3,875,864 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 2,138,616 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (49.8%) and 1,884,923 are fully vaccinated (43.9%).

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.

DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.

The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.

