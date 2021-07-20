Low coronavirus case numbers four weeks ago make new numbers seem high

COLUMBIA, S.C. – By percentage, the coronavirus numbers that were reported Tuesday by state health officials were considerably higher than the numbers four weeks earlier, if you consider a 676% increase high.

But in hard numbers, the increase wasn’t so alarming, unless you think 196 more cases is alarming.

South Carolina reported 230 confirmed cases and 94 probable cases on Tuesday.

It’s just that the numbers nearly a month ago were so low: 34 confirmed cases and 15 probable cases.

There wasn’t much difference in deaths. On Tuesday, two deaths and one probable death were reported in the state. Four weeks ago, three deaths were reported.

In the Pee Dee, eight confirmed cases and three probable cases were reported Tuesday.

Four weeks ago, only one confirmed case was reported in the region. That was in Marion County.

No deaths were reported Tuesday in the Pee Dee.

Marion County led the region in confirmed cases with three, followed by Marlboro and Williamsburg counties with two each. Florence County reported one confirmed case and three probable cases.