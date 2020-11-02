Lowe wins reelection bid for SC House District 60

FLORENCE, S.C. – Republican Phillip Lowe will keep the District 60 seat he holds in the South Carolina House of Representatives.
Lowe received 62.44% of the vote to defeat Democrat Teresa McGill Cain who received 37.51% of the vote.
Lowe did not face a primary opponent.
Cain defeated La'Sha McClain in the June 9 Democratic primary. She received 63.32% of the vote. McClain received 36.68%.
House District 60 includes portions of Florence and Darlington counties. The district includes most of the southwestern suburbs of the city of Florence, most of the area surrounding Timmonsville, a chunk of land outside Darlington, and the town of Lamar.
Lowe has/had held the seat since 2007.
