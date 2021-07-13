Lowering high blood pressure webinar scheduled for Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Two Florence nonprofits are looking for 800 Pee Dee residents to attend a forum to learn how to lower high blood pressure.
The Whitney Slater Foundation and New Alpha CDC, the community organizing arm of the Kingdom Living Temple, are continuing their partnering with the Clinton Global Initiative to publicize the Moving From Surviving to Thriving public health initiative.
The public health initiative seeks to use lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic to move the African American community into a new normal, healthier normal. Eight webinars are scheduled from April to November. Each month, participants can learn about different health issues facing the African American community.
The next session dedicated to lowering the rates of high blood pressure in African American communities is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Registration is free and available via surveymonkey.com/r/WV8DN2C.
