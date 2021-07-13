 Skip to main content
Lowering high blood pressure webinar scheduled for Saturday
Lowering high blood pressure webinar scheduled for Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Two Florence nonprofits are looking for 800 Pee Dee residents to attend a forum to learn how to lower high blood pressure.

The Whitney Slater Foundation and New Alpha CDC, the community organizing arm of the Kingdom Living Temple, are continuing their partnering with the Clinton Global Initiative to publicize the Moving From Surviving to Thriving public health initiative.

The public health initiative seeks to use lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic to move the African American community into a new normal, healthier normal. Eight webinars are scheduled from April to November. Each month, participants can learn about different health issues facing the African American community.

The next session dedicated to lowering the rates of high blood pressure in African American communities is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Registration is free and available via surveymonkey.com/r/WV8DN2C.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

