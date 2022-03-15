Lucas won't seek another term

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Pee Dee will lose another powerful voice in the South Carolina General Assembly.

South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas announced Tuesday he would not seek a 13th term representing House District 65 or a fifth term serving as the speaker of the House.

Lucas, who is known for incorporating song lyrics into his speeches, turned to music to make his announcement, specifically the song Time by Roger Waters.

Waters is co-founder of Pink Floyd. He left the band in 1985 and went onto a lengthy and successful solo career.

"Today, I want to reference one more amazing lyric,” Lucas said. “In the song Time, Roger Waters reminds us that time doesn’t stop for any of us and that we are powerless to try to stand in its way. In the absolute best and most powerful verse about time, he says:

"And you run, and you run to catch up with the sun but it's sinking

Racing around to come up behind you again

The sun is the same in a relative way but you're older

Shorter of breath and one day closer to death…." Lucas said in an address to house members.

He said the song tells a hard truth: that time is a constant and serves as a limit on everything and everyone.

Lucas has served as speaker of the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2014.

He said when he ran to become speaker one of his goals was to reform the rules of the South Carolina House of Representatives to allow speakers to serve a total of eight years.

The committee he put together to change the rules ultimately decided on 10 years. Lucas said he felt it would have been hypocritical for him to serve for longer than his recommendation.

"I thought it would be a little disingenuous of me to go another two more years," Lucas said. "It could have gotten elected for another two years but then again I would have been breaking my word to the people who elected me the first time."

He added it would be very difficult to transition from speaker back to being a regular member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Lucas had served the people of South Carolina with distinction for over two decades, and he was fortunate enough to call him a friend for all of those years.

“Our work together has been close and constant and his leadership has produced unprecedented growth and prosperity for all the people in our great state,” McMaster said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing our partnership through the end of this session.”

Lucas was the first Republican official elected from Darlington County in more than 100 years when he won election in 1998. Now, the county is essentially evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats.

South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick said the party sincerely thanked Lucas for his service and commitment to conservative causes.

"Over the years, we've worked together on building our party, securing the integrity of our elections and strengthening the Republican cause across our state,” McKissick said.

Lucas said he did not have a designated successor for House District 65 or the speaker’s position.

"Anytime you have movement in the House at the top, it's going to create a lot of movement underneath with the speaker's job, with chairmanships," Lucas said. "You just kind of have to sit back and let that run its course."

He did, however, offer advice to the next representative from House District 65. Lucas called the district one of the most unique and rural districts in the state and added the next representative needed to have a good car to make it to all the areas of the four-county district. He also recommended that the next person representing the district make sure to make their cellphone number available to communicate with residents of the district.

Lucas also said his decision not to seek another term was not a retirement.

“This is not a retirement for me,” Lucas said. “I do want to do something of substance in the future. What that is, I don’t know at this point in time but I am looking forward to the next chapter of my life.”

State Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr., the Pee Dee’s most powerful voice and advocate, died last year.

Morning News Content Coordinator Matthew Robertson contributed to this story.

