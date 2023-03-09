FLORENCE, S.C. — Lucky Dog Animal Rescue celebrated the grand opening of its one-of-a-kind Rescue Campus in Florence Thursday. This lifesaving campus includes The Lazin Animal Foundation Infectious Disease Infections Care Unit, the JR Peterson Ringworm Center, the Verstanding Family Foundation Community Vet Clinic, and “Stopover Station,” a kennel building to house animals preparing for transport north.

"In addition to the amazing $700,000 gift from the Lazin Animal Foundation, we also wish to thank the Verstandig Family Foundation – whose $1.5 million commitment to the project is Lucky Dog’s largest lifesaving gift to date – and which helped make this lifesaving milestone possible," the organization said in an announcement on Thursday's event.

Lucky Dog is still working hard to raise the funds to complete Phase 1 and begin Phase 2 of this Rescue Campus. A generous donor will match all donations received the week of the grand opening (up to $20,000) in honor of his beloved dog, Dudley. “Lucky Dog is lucky for dogs, pets, and their human companions!” said Ervin. “They are a great addition to Florence.”

“We are so excited that this day has finally come,” said Mirah Horowitz, Founder and Executive Director of Lucky Dog Animal Rescue. “Pet overpopulation in Florence is a real challenge. This facility will not only prepare animals for transport to areas where adoptions are possible, it will also help community members care for their pets, preventing unwanted litters and avoiding the need to surrender in the first place.”

“The Lazin Animal Foundation is proud to have funded the Infectious Disease ICU at Lucky Dog Animal Rescue’s South Carolina Campus,” said Susana M. Della Maddalena, Lazin Animal Foundation Board Chair. “Terry Lazin was particularly interested in helping save at-risk dogs and we know that the lifesaving services provided by the ICU will have a huge impact in saving dogs that would otherwise have not had a chance.”

“The Verstandig Family Foundation is honored to support Lucky Dog Animal Rescue in their endless fight to provide lifesaving resources to animals in dire need,” Catherine Phillips and Grant Verstandig, Founders of the Verstandig Family Foundation.

Since its inception in 2009, Lucky Dog has helped save more than 23,500 animals, ensuring they go on to live healthy, happy lives.

"The John R. Peterson Foundation is excited for the grand opening of the Florence campus of Lucky Dog Animal Rescue,” said Catherine Chow, Board Member and Chief Executive Office of the John R. Peterson Foundation. “We feel privileged to have been part of the effort to bring this vision to reality."