FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence launched its season of downtown celebrations Friday with the Junior League of Florence's Lucky Shamrock Festival.

A block-filling crowd danced and sang to '80s tunes played by the Spazmatics-SC, dined on the finest foods the vendors could serve up, enjoyed adult beverages and watched two Irish dances performed by the School of Dance Arts.

Funds raised at the Lucky Shamrock Festival will go toward the organization’s annual Leaders in Action scholarships for high school senior girls to aid with college expenses. The Lucky Shamrock Festival is held in conjunction with the Downtown Florence Development Corporation.

The festivals will continue throughout the late spring and summer starting with the last Friday in May when the featured band will be Too Much Sylvia.