Lucy T. Davis, Briggs elementary schools earn top national honors

FLORENCE, S.C. — Two Florence One Schools have been chosen as 2021 Blue Ribbon School of Excellence, Lighthouse Schools — Lucy T. Davis and Briggs elementary schools.

“We are ecstatic to be recognized as a Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School,” said Lucy T. Davis Principal Sonya Graves. “This is a tremendous acknowledgement of the incredible work of Lucy T. Davis Elementary's students, staff, parents and community."

"I am bursting with pride seeing the gains our students have made and all of their hard work. Florence 1 Schools is a progressive district that provides the resources and opportunities needed to ensure a high-quality educational experience and we are grateful to be a part of that,” Graves said.

Briggs Elementary Principal Tara Newton said she could not contain her excitement when she received the news, something the school staff has been anxiously awaiting.

“First of all, thank you to our students, our staff, our parents and our community for always supporting Briggs,” Newton said. “They are the reason we are a Lighthouse School with Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence. This is an amazing honor."