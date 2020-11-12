Lydia’s Community Center to give away turkeys in Johnsonville

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Lydia's Community Center, located on East Broadway Street in Johnsonville, will give away 200 Thanksgiving turkeys to needy families on Monday, beginning at 10 a.m.

The nonprofit community resource center will operate the turkey giveaway like food distribution drives earlier this year. Recipients will enter Library Street off South Hampton Avenue and pick up their turkeys behind Lydia’s building after registering.

The Thanksgiving turkey giveaway is being sponsored by Healthy Blue, the city of Johnsonville, the Johnsonville Area Chamber of Commerce and Walmart (Lake City).

“I want to express sincerest thanks to our partners in this event,” said Barbara Black, Lydia’s chief executive officer. “This is a big deal for the city of Johnsonville and the citizens of Johnsonville. This partnership has shown me they love the city, you take your role seriously and you don't mind sacrificing for service of the community.