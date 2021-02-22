Lynches River, Black Creek continue to recede

EFFINGHAM, S.C. – The Lynches River and Black Creek are receding faster than the hairline of a baseball player on steroids.

The National Weather Service reported Monday afternoon that the rain moving through the Pee Dee was not expected to majorly affect the drop in flood stage of the Lynches River or Black Creek.

The river was at 16.7 feet and in moderate flood stage, according to the National Weather Service Monday afternoon. It crested at 17.95 feet Sunday afternoon according to the latest predictions of the National Weather Service. The river is expected to remain around the moderate to mild flood stage line (16 feet) until Thursday when it drops below the line.

Black Creek was at 13.7 feet and also in moderate flood stage according to the National Weather Service Monday afternoon. The creek crested at 15.95 feet on Saturday afternoon. The creek is expected to drop to the moderate/minor flood line (10 feet) by Saturday.

The Great Pee Dee River on the Florence-Marion county border crested at 26.41 feet on Sunday afternoon and is expected to recede but also to remain in moderate flood stage through Saturday.