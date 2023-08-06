COWARD, S.C. — Horse owners will soon be able to camp out and ride their horses at Lynches River County Park.

Monday, construction began on the park’s new campground with 23 pull-through campsites. After the new campground is built, the old campground will be converted into an equestrian-centric campground with corrals and room for horse trailers.

The park will also get a horse arena and four miles of horse-riding rails.

“With the accommodations there at Lynches River County Park, we really feel like this will draw in a large crowd, and one that we’ve never really been able to appeal to in the past,” said Nathan Dawsey, the director of Florence County Parks & Recreation.

Katrina Hutto, owner and instructor at the Tally Ho Equestrian Center in Timmonsville, said she is excited for the new additions to the park, both for county residents who own horses and to help bring in horse lovers from beyond the county lines.

“There’s definitely a lot of people around here who would like somewhere to camp, and there’s a big community for that, for sure,” she said.

Many in the area have horse trailers with living quarters in them, she said, which is perfect for the equestrian campground.

The “family campground,” what the new campground will be called, will be located further into the park than the “equestrian campground,” what the old campground will be called, which is located on the park’s edge.

The family campground will be just a quick stroll away from the park’s splash pad and climbing wall and will be surrounded by the park’s protected land.

Although traditional camping with a tent will still be allowed, the new campground will be more suited to campers and RVs. Each spot will offer water and electric hookups and the ability for large vehicles to pull through the camping spaces, eliminating the need to do awkward turn-arounds.

A dump station will also be at the family campground.

Park Superintendent Jennifer Majors said the site was basically the only place in the park that could fit the campground.

“That was the perfect site, and once we got the surveyors out there, then we were able to tweak it just a little bit and everything worked out really well for that spot,” she said.

The equestrian campground will be right next to both the horse arena, which will go where the ballfield currently is, and the entrance to the four miles of horse trails that will circle the perimeter of the park.

The campground will be slightly reworked to accommodate the corrals and new water and electric hookups, according to Dawsey. However, the plan is to keep 11 camp spots, the same as the campground currently has.

Certain parts of the equestrian trails will be “trail courses” with activities that horses and riders can do together.

Eventually, Dawsey said those who visit with their horses will also be able to take them to ride at Independence Farm, the county’s newest park.

Hikers will still be able to walk trails made with horses in mind, but horses will not be allowed on hiking trails, Majors said.

The ballfield is being taken down to make room for the horse arena, which will be available for rent.

“The arena really gives the people that are coming in with horses not just trail accessibility but also shows,” Majors said. “Not necessarily that we would be hosting the shows, because we do not look at housing horses here or anything. We’re not going to have stables.”

The project, which will cost the county around $1.3 million, was spurred on by community action, according to Majors. She said that horse lovers went to Florence County Council and requested more equestrian amenities in the county and now those efforts are paying off.

“It was something that was in the works some time ago, but it did not really quite get off the ground at that time,” she said. “With a renewed community interest, it really took off.”

The project is being contracted to Thompson Turner Construction, which is working to make all of the pieces fit together, according to Majors.

“We’re just super excited to have a new audience to reach out to with the horse folks, and what we’ve learned so far is that it’s a good group of people to work with,” she said.

The prices of the campgrounds will be going up, but Majors said the exact prices are not yet set in stone.