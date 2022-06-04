Lynches River earns national water trail designation

FLORENCE, S.C. — The South Carolina Revolutionary River Trail — the 60 miles of the Lynches River between Lynches River County Park and The Great Pee Dee River plus another six miles of that river — received recognition Friday as the state's second National Water Trail.

Holly Beaumier, executive director of the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau, made the announcement Saturday morning at a brief press conference at the recently constructed Alexander Landing at the intersection of Friendfield Road and U.S. 378 in Coward.

"The 60-mile South Carolina Revolutionary Rivers Trail in Florence County, South Carolina, carries paddlers into the cypress and tupelo laden swampland that Revolutionary War hero Francis Marion used as a hideout when fighting the British," according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of the Interior. "In addition to rich history, the trail provides visitors access to the area’s terrestrial and aquatic ecosystem."

"Your trail is a great addition to the network of trails that make up the National Recreation Trails and National Water Trails, and we commend your efforts to provide high-quality recreation opportunities for your community," Peter Bonsall, National Trails Program specialist, wrote in a letter to the Friends of the Revolutionary River — the group that has worked to earn this designation.

The other National Water Trail in South Carolina is the Waccamaw River from Conway through to Georgetown.

"This is a big deal. We will now be on the national database through the National Park Service and the Department of the Interior as one of the top trails in the country," Beaumier said at Saturday's event. "As a paddling trail we will be drawing in paddlers and boatmen from across the U.S. We're on a list, a short list, of 42 trails that have reached this designation."

The work to earn this designation started in 2007 with a tourism study of the area.

"(The tourism advisers) said we need to do something about this, especially with being able to follow the river to Snow Island where the Swamp Fox hid out from the British, there's a story to tell," Beaumier said.

In 2014 the group, designated South Carolina's Revolutionary Rivers, was able to get the river designated a National Recreation Trail.

"We contacted the National Park Service and said we wanted to be a National Water Trail and they said, 'How about if you start a friends group instead?'" Beaumier said.

That's when FORevR — Friends of Revolutionary Rivers — was born.

"We got a grant from (the National Park Service) and took two years of their assistance and we developed the Friends of Revolutionary Rivers and that friends group, lead by (Barry Frick with River Rats), was instrumental in getting out interpretative signage, mileage markers, landing signs. We helped out of the convention and visitors bureau to do lots of marketing and the county cleared the river to make it navigable for small craft," Beaumier said.

"Little did I know all of that work is what qualified us to be designated as a National Water Trail," she said.

Saturday's event included waterproof maps of the trail and a group paddle to Riverside Landing — four miles down river.

Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.