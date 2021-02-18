Lynches River expected to flood Effingham neighborhoods

FLORENCE, S.C. — Flood warnings and flash-flood watches are posted throughout the Pee Dee as the most recent weather system to dump on the Pee Dee pushes through — this one with up to an additional 2.75 inches of rain.

That will be enough to push the Lynches River, which flows through central Florence County, well beyond its banks through at least the weekend.

A projected crest at 17.4 feet will cause extensive flooding in neighborhoods along the river in Effingham as well as some residential areas upstream toward Sumter County, according to the hydrological website for the river at Effingham.

That water around Effingham will affect homes along Roundtree Road, Old Georgetown Road and Ben Gause Road, according to the website.

Dusty Owens, director of the Florence County Emergency Management Division, said the agency is coordinating with the Red Cross to open a shelter for the residents along the river who will be displaced.

The Lynches River is not the only Florence County stream beyond its banks.

Black Creek at Quinby is forecast to have its second crest in four days Saturday when it crests at 14.5 feet. Its last flood crest was Tuesday afternoon at 14 feet.