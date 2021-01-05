 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lynches River, other Pee Dee streams either at or headed for flood stages
0 comments

Lynches River, other Pee Dee streams either at or headed for flood stages

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Several Pee Dee rivers this week are either already at flood stage or expected to get there in the next couple of days.

The National Weather Service Tuesday morning posted a flood warning for the Lynches River at Effingham -- with the river expected to rise above flood stage overnight Thursday into Friday.

The river Tuesday morning was at 12.63 feet and is currently forecast to crest Friday evening at 15.1 feet -- flood stage is 14 feet. It is expected to remain above flood stage through at least the weekend.

The crest is forecast to affect roads near Effingham and New Hope with North Old Georgetown, Roundtree and Ben Gause roads flooding in low lying areas near the river.

At 16 feet the river would start to affect residences along the rive.

The Great Pee Dee River at Pee Dee has been at flood stage since the weekend and is expected to crest at 22.6 feet Thursday morning, just under moderate flood stage.

The river is forecast to remain at flood stage through at least the weekend.

Floods along the Great Pee Dee in the Pee Dee tend to affect nothing more than logging operations and farmland.

Black Creek at Quinby has also been at flood stage since the weekend and is forecast to have crested already at 13.28 feet overnight Monday into Tuesday. At that stage is affected yards along Creekside Drive and East Black Creek Road and Crooked Creek Drive and some yards in the Country Club of South Carolina.

The creek is forecast to fall out of flood stage Friday morning.

Florence Regional Airport has reported .85 inches of rain over the last three days and that on top of what was a last week of 2020 and ahead of at least another half inch of rain forecast to fall Thursday night and Friday morning.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Second Florence Popeyes now open
Local News

Second Florence Popeyes now open

FLORENCE, S.C. — Restaurants may be struggling but that hasn't stopped three Cajun restaurants from opening in Florence. A Popeyes franchise located at 2115 West Evans Street recently opened.

+5
Two people dead, four in jail following wave of violence in Florence
Local News

Two people dead, four in jail following wave of violence in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — Four men are behind bars and two men are dead following a wave of violence in Florence. Jawan Kavorie Crittenden has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for allegedly attacking a city employee at Northwest Park. Terrele Rashon Bailey, 26, of Chesterfield, and Chicago Dangelo Dixon, 24, of Darlington, have been arrested and charged with murder following Friday morning shooting in the 800 block of West Dixie Street. Leroy Speights, 70, of Florence, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with a stabbing in the 500 block of Barringer Street Friday. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert