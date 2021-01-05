Lynches River, other Pee Dee streams either at or headed for flood stages

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Several Pee Dee rivers this week are either already at flood stage or expected to get there in the next couple of days.

The National Weather Service Tuesday morning posted a flood warning for the Lynches River at Effingham -- with the river expected to rise above flood stage overnight Thursday into Friday.

The river Tuesday morning was at 12.63 feet and is currently forecast to crest Friday evening at 15.1 feet -- flood stage is 14 feet. It is expected to remain above flood stage through at least the weekend.

The crest is forecast to affect roads near Effingham and New Hope with North Old Georgetown, Roundtree and Ben Gause roads flooding in low lying areas near the river.

At 16 feet the river would start to affect residences along the rive.

The Great Pee Dee River at Pee Dee has been at flood stage since the weekend and is expected to crest at 22.6 feet Thursday morning, just under moderate flood stage.

The river is forecast to remain at flood stage through at least the weekend.

Floods along the Great Pee Dee in the Pee Dee tend to affect nothing more than logging operations and farmland.