Lynches River Park After Dark draws crowd for lights, hot cocoa
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Lynches River County Park's holiday Park After Dark Saturday offered visitors a chance to enjoy some Christmas lights, hot chocolate and other things not usually available.

"Last year when we did this we had, I think, 12 people show up so it's, just, yeah," said Ethan King, interpretative assistant at the park.

King kept track of the people who flowed through the Environmental Discovery Center and 45 minutes into the event his count approached 600.

Children and adults alike took advantage of the decorated tree-top-walk out into the swamp and darkness, as did others who used flash lights and cell phones to take impromptu owl prowls out onto the park's boardwalk.

The park will do a third session of Park After Dark Saturday from 5-7 p.m.

