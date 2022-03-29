Lynn appointed to McLeod Health Board of Trustees

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Dillon native J. Douglas Lynn has appointed to a five-year term on the McLeod Health Board of Trustees to represent Dillon County.

“We are extremely appreciative of the dedication and very hard work of Douglas and our volunteer board members who embrace the mission of McLeod Health in service to the community and providing the delivery of excellence in healthcare,” said Donna Isgett, CEO and President of McLeod Health.

Lynn is vice president and owner of Dillon Tractor and Implement Co., Inc-Case IH Dealership in Dillon. An active leader in community and civic growth, Lynn currently serves on the Trinity Collegiate School Board of Trustees and is a past board member of the McLeod Health Dillon Advisory Board, the McLeod Health Foundation Board, First Bank and Pee Dee Land Trust.

As a McLeod Foundation board member from 2018 to 2022, Lynn served on the grants committee and was a member of the McLeod Fellows Class of 2014. He is also a member and past officer of the Dillon Lions Club and served as assistant Scout Master with Dillon Boy Scout Troop 761.

A graduate of Clemson University and native of Dillon, Lynn and his wife, Valerie, are parents of two sons, Jack and William.

The McLeod Health Board is a self-perpetuating, 23-member governing board that includes eight physicians as well as ten emeritus members.