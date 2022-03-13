 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lynn Teague to address Florence League of Women Voters chapter

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence residents have an opportunity to hear from a state League of Women Voters official Monday evening.

League Vice President Lynn Teague will virtually address the Florence chapter on the value of Women's History Month at 5:30. 

Teague was born in Orangeburg, grew up in Columbia and moved to New Mexico when she got married. She served as a professional archeologist and worked at the Arizona State Museum for several years. Teague and her husband moved back to South Carolina when they retired and she has served as the state League's vice president of issues and action since 2013. 

The event will be held virtually. 

The program will be live streamed on the League of Women Voters-Florence County Facebook page. League members can also participate via Zoom. If a person is unable to attend, video of the talk will be available on the league's Facebook page. 

